Meet the 2021 inductees to the NorCal Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

The Jewish Sports Hall of Fame of Northern California will induct five new members at a banquet on Oct. 24 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco. Tickets, which start at $150, can be purchased at jshofnc.org. We profiled one of them, the dynamic billiards champion JoAnn Mason Parker, here. And here are the remaining four:

Lowell Cohn, journalist

“Bay Area sports fans either loved or hated Lowell Cohn,” read a column in the Vacaville Reporter about the venerated sports writer who retired in 2017. One of the most widely read local sports columnists in his day, Cohn spent decades covering Bay Area sports at the San Francisco Chronicle and the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Known for his in-your-face style and engaging storytelling, in 2020 he published a book chronicling his experiences, “Gloves Off: 40 Years of Unfiltered Sports Writing.”

Todd Golden, basketball coach

Todd Golden, 36, is the head basketball coach of the storied University of San Francisco men’s basketball team — the Dons were dominant in the 1950s with the help of NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell.

Promoted to head coach in 2019 when he was just 34, Golden became the second-youngest coach in Division I men’s basketball. He grew up in Arizona and played point guard at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, went on to play pro basketball in Israel, and is a dual citizen of Israel and the U.S.

Larry Scott, tennis player

Larry Scott is a former professional tennis player and sports administrator who served as the commissioner of the Pac-12 for 11 years, leading the major D-I conference to the most lucrative TV agreement of any NCAA conference in the nation, according to University of Oregon president Michael Schill. He also helped launch the Pac-12 television network. Born in New York City, Scott was an all-American tennis player at Harvard and went pro in 1986, spending three years on the professional circuit. In 2013 he received an award from the Anti-Defamation League for embodying “the best of American values and morals.”

Paul Tonelli, broadcaster

Paul Tonelli is receiving the 2021 Mensch Award recognizing a non-Jewish sports figure. Tonelli is a longtime Bay Area radio show personality and PA announcer at Levi’s Stadium during 49ers games. He is a co-host on the popular “Lamont & Tonelli Show,” a weekday morning drive-time radio program on KSAN 107.7, “The Bone.”

Since 1989 he’s partnered with Lamont Hollywood hosting local morning shows, first in San Jose. Tonelli was born in San Francisco, raised in Daly City and graduated from San Francisco State.