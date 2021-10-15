(Photo/file) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | October 15, 2021 B’nai Mitzvahs Natalie Arroyo Daughter of Mayya and Albert Arroyo, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Katarina Jayne Aaron Bell Son of Aylin and Andrew Bell, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Willa Cook Daughter of Beth Cook, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Jonah Aiden Langer Sonia Glass Daughter of Kate and Dan Glass, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco. Katarina Jayne Daughter of Julia and Jarrod Jayne, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Zachary Osborn Jonah Aiden Langer Son of Thea Baker and Michael Langer, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Beatrice Lawson Daughter of Shayna Lawson and Matt Satlak, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco. Helen Ila Tziporah Rabkin Aidan Mouriski Son of Marta and Christopher Mouriski, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa. Zachary Osborn Son of Juanita and Michael Osborn, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Alessandra Sherman Helen Ila Tziporah Rabkin Daughter of Anne and Brian Rabkin, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Olive Shepherd Daughter of Shelley Berniker and Erik Shepherd, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco. Alexa Xiang Shochet Alessandra Sherman Daughter of Cyle and Claudia Sherman, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Alexa Xiang Shochet Daughter of Erica Pan and Stephen Shochet, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Jesse Spain Son of Christy Goralnik and Kevin Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Jesse Spain Dylan Wintroub Daughter of Carey and Noah Wintroub, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. J. Staff Also On J. U.S. Texas official: State law requires teaching ‘opposing’ view on Holocaust Sports Billiards’ ‘Battling Beauty’ joins NorCal Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Bay Area Man threatening S.F.’s Beth Sholom is arrested and released Torah A radiant world — or a planet on fire? Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up