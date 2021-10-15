Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 15, 2021

B’nai Mitzvahs

Natalie Arroyo

Daughter of Mayya and Albert Arroyo, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Aaron Bell

Son of Aylin and Andrew Bell, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Willa Cook

Daughter of Beth Cook, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sonia Glass

Daughter of Kate and Dan Glass, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Katarina Jayne

Daughter of Julia and Jarrod Jayne, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Jonah Aiden Langer

Son of Thea Baker and Michael Langer, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Beatrice Lawson

Daughter of Shayna Lawson and Matt Satlak, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Aidan Mouriski

Son of Marta and Christopher Mouriski, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Zachary Osborn

Son of Juanita and Michael Osborn, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Helen Ila Tziporah Rabkin

Daughter of Anne and Brian Rabkin, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Olive Shepherd

Daughter of Shelley Berniker and Erik Shepherd, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Alessandra Sherman

Daughter of Cyle and Claudia Sherman, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Alexa Xiang Shochet

Daughter of Erica Pan and Stephen Shochet, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Jesse Spain

Son of Christy Goralnik and Kevin Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Dylan Wintroub

Daughter of Carey and Noah Wintroub, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.