Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 15, 2021

By J. Staff | October 15, 2021

B’nai Mitzvahs

Natalie Arroyo
Daughter of Mayya and Albert Arroyo, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Aaron Bell
Son of Aylin and Andrew Bell, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Willa Cook
Daughter of Beth Cook, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sonia Glass
Daughter of Kate and Dan Glass, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Katarina Jayne
Daughter of Julia and Jarrod Jayne, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Jonah Aiden Langer
Son of Thea Baker and Michael Langer, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Beatrice Lawson
Daughter of Shayna Lawson and Matt Satlak, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Aidan Mouriski
Son of Marta and Christopher Mouriski, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Zachary Osborn
Son of Juanita and Michael Osborn, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Helen Ila Tziporah Rabkin
Daughter of Anne and Brian Rabkin, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Olive Shepherd
Daughter of Shelley Berniker and Erik Shepherd, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Alessandra Sherman
Daughter of Cyle and Claudia Sherman, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Alexa Xiang Shochet
Daughter of Erica Pan and Stephen Shochet, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Jesse Spain
Son of Christy Goralnik and Kevin Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Dylan Wintroub
Daughter of Carey and Noah Wintroub, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

