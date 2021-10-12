Koret Foundation to give $2M to local arts, cultural orgs

The San Francisco-based, Jewish-founded Koret Foundation has committed $2 million in grants to a dozen Bay Area arts organizations. The grants, announced Oct. 5, are intended to help these institutions reopen safely and restore the area’s “cultural vibrancy,” according to a Koret press release.

The eight recipients already approved are Stanford Live, San Francisco Symphony, Cal Performances, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco Opera, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, American Conservatory Theater and Berkeley Rep.

Another 25 grants to large and mid-size organizations are pending final approval, including funding for the Asian Art Museum and San Francisco Ballet.

“The arts sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with the evaporation of in-person ticket revenue, and arts leaders have shown impressive resilience and creativity as they have managed through the crisis,” said Michael Boskin, foundation president. “Now, it’s critical that we support our long-term grantees through the pandemic and beyond, to ensure that they’re not just able to survive, but to thrive, and to continue enriching our community for generations to come.”

Koret, a major supporter of Jewish projects and institutions worldwide, expects the funding to assist with performances and exhibits, technology infrastructure for hybrid in-person/remote events, and arts education in local K-12 schools.

Added CEO Jeffrey Farber, “Koret’s support for the arts focuses on the region’s core, pillar institutions, which have a significant impact on our community and economy and are navigating continued uncertainty. These grants aim to help them recover and reopen to audiences and students throughout the Bay Area.”