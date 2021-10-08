Monica and Aaron Rocchino of Local Butcher Shop in 2014 (Photo/Cathleen Maclearie) Jewish Life Food Small Bites Meat news: Local Butcher Shop still open; Augie’s Montreal Deli still closed Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Alix Wall | October 8, 2021 The Local Butcher Shop in North Berkeley is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. It was opened by Monica (Pallie) Rocchino and her husband, Aaron, long connected to Camp Tawonga, and as we wrote in 2014, many Tawonga alumni have worked there. The shop sells humanely raised meat from within 150 miles. Berkeley’s Augie’s Montreal Deli, which specializes in Montreal-style smoke meat, is remaining closed through 2021, owner Lex Gopnik-Lewinsky told Berkeleyside Nosh. With the cost of brisket increasing during Covid, Gopnik-Lewinsky is choosing to stay shut for now; the smoke meat still can be found at some retail outlets including Berkeley Bowl. Alix Wall Alix Wall is a contributing editor to J. She is also the founder of the Illuminoshi: The Not-So-Secret Society of Bay Area Jewish Food Professionals and is writer/producer of a documentary-in-progress called "The Lonely Child." Follow @WallAlix Also On J. Celebrity Jews Gen Z loves Adam Sandler; Captain Kirk goes to space U.S. SCOTUS' 2021 Jewish issues: abortion, stolen art — and the court itself Torah Lessons from Tower of Babel: Focus less on yourself Opinion How psychology can help us bridge divides on intermarriage and Israel Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up