Cheshvan 5782

Oct. 6-Nov. 4, 2021

It is said that the month of Cheshvan can be either mar (bitter) or ram (high, great). Which way it goes for you depends on your ability to grasp its opportunities and avoid its pitfalls. This Shmita year of 5782 adds another condition — the ability to release expectations and let go of the way we believe things should be.

New Moon Oct. 6 in Libra/Moznayim coincides with Pluto’s direct station, and both the Sun and Mars/Ma’adim in Libra are inconjunct to Uranus/Oron in Taurus/Shor. This inconjunct is ruled by Venus/Noga, and we’re going to have to count those Venusian traits — diplomacy, partnership and harmony — to counteract the possibility of missteps. Venus enters freewheeling Sagittarius/Keshet Oct. 7, thumbing her nose at any force trying to tie her down or restrict her need for independence.

The moribund turns to fast and forward motion within a week when Saturn/Shabbatai stations direct Oct. 10, as does Jupiter/Tzedek and Mercury/Kochav on Oct. 18. The Full Moon in Aries/Taleh Oct. 20 inspires courage for the emotionally developed and prompts recklessness in the immature. The most potentially incendiary transit of the month is the square of Mars to Pluto Oct. 22, hours before the Sun’s ingress into Scorpio/Akrav. This could be an epic power struggle between those trying to force their values on others without taking the time and effort to develop consensus or obtain consent. The consequences of poor impulse control and uninformed choices may echo all the way into 2022 and beyond.

Make Cheshvan ram and not mar by tempering triggers; responding, not reacting; and thinking twice before acting.

Aries / Taleh

“Intensity” is your keyword for Cheshvan, which begins with a discomforting inconjunct between Mars/Ma’adim and Uranus/Oron Oct. 6. It’s like you’re talking to yourself but you’re not listening! Sun and retrograde Mercury/Kochav conjunct Mars Oct. 8-9; review and carefully consider all communications to ensure they’re fair and balanced. Full Moon in Aries Oct. 20 supports emotional courage and relationship risk-taking. Big red flags wave Oct. 22 at the square of Mars to Pluto; avoid burning bridges just to prove how right you are! Mars enters Scorpio/Akrav Oct. 30, realigning and harmonizing your energy.

Taurus / Shor

Venus/Noga enters Sagittarius/Keshet Oct. 7, stimulating a love of adventure and a powerful need for freedom. You’re far more susceptible to impulsive decision making now because of Uranus/Oron’s long transit through Taurus — through the summer of 2025! Adding your planetary ruler Venus in independence-loving Sagittarius to the mix makes the possibility of abrupt life-changing decisions in favor of liberty and personal sovereignty much higher than usual. You may find emotional release and healing in intimate, shared vulnerability and spiritual connection Oct. 16-26 with Venus trine “Wounded Healer” Chiron and square mystical Neptune/Rahav.

Gemini / T’omim

Both Sun and retrograde Mercury/Kochav conjunct Mars/Ma’adim Oct. 9. With the Moon in solar opposite Sagittarius/Keshet on that day, it’s prime time for assertive truth-telling which may be the actual truth, but could be told in a way that alienates the very folks you’re trying to enlighten. Mercury stations direct Oct. 18, lifting clouds of indecision. You’ll get a second chance to powerfully tell your own truth — but with a more positive and uplifting spin — when Mercury trines Jupiter/Tzedek and squares Pluto Nov. 1-2. Be bold as love!

Cancer / Sartan

Chodesh Cheshvan begins with a powerful punch Oct. 6. The New Moon in Libra/Moznayim wants balance and harmony, and Pluto’s direct station that day puts his muscle behind that desire. However, the Sun and Mars/Ma’adim are both inconjunct Uranus/Oron that day, crossing signals and scrambling energetic hits and misses. Avoid judging yourself harshly Oct. 12 at the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn/Gidi. Full Moon in Aries/Taleh Oct. 20 invites public praise. Last Quarter Moon in Leo/Aryeh Oct. 28 produces long-awaited investment results. New Moon in Scorpio/Akrav Nov. 4 with Sun opposite Uranus delivers shocking yet delightful surprises.

Leo / Aryeh

Sun conjunct Mercury/Kochav Oct. 9 begins a process that won’t be complete until Erev Chanukah, during which you must do the heavy lifting around issues of home and family, especially Nov. 4 at the opposition of Sun to Uranus/Oron. The Sun’s trine to Jupiter/Tzedek Oct. 15 gives you the lift you need to make the money shot towards success Oct. 17 when Sun squares Pluto. Last Quarter Leo Moon and Sun square Saturn/Shabbatai Oct. 28-30 calls you out on using “responsibility” as an excuse to avoid your actual responsibilities.

Virgo / Betulah

The Sun conjuncts Retrograde Mercury/Kochav, which conjuncts Mars/Ma’adim Oct. 9, a highly charged day for confrontational conversations which may shed a great deal of light and throw a great deal of shade. The danger of being proven wrong is high unless you bring receipts, footnotes and citations. You’re entirely capable of arguing the other side of the story just as passionately Oct. 18 when Mercury stations direct. Telling the truth about what you really want is more than half the battle!

Libra / Moznayim

New Moon in Libra with Pluto direct and Venus/Noga entering Sagittarius/Keshet Oct. 6-7 imbues you with a powerful sense of self and an overwhelming urge to take destiny into your own hands. Generously channel your healing energy with compassionate words and connective, consensual touch Oct. 16 with Mercury/Kochav conjunct Venus, and Venus trine “Wounded Healer” Chiron. Avoid excessive pleasurable indulgences or extreme health risks Oct. 26 at the square of Venus to Neptune/Rahav; the proverbial water is too murky to judge its true depths. Venus sextiles Jupiter/Tzedek Oct. 28 supports proactive, positive changes.

Scorpio / Akrav

Cheshvan packs a wallop Oct. 6 at the New Moon in Libra/Moznayim with Pluto direct, and both Sun and Mars/Ma’adim inconjunct Uranus/Oron. You feel both powerful and impotent simultaneously; release all expectations for an immediate reduction in both grandiosity and moroseness. The square of Mars to Pluto Oct. 22 demands all your accumulated wisdom, patience and investment in self-development to withstand the powerful urge to blow the whole thing up. New Moon in Scorpio/Akrav with Sun opposite Uranus Nov. 4 feels like a mini- t’chiyat hameitim, your personal resurrection.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Sun trines Jupiter/Tzedek Oct. 15, illuminating the progress you’ve made during Jupiter’s retrograde. Though it only started mid-June, it feels like a thousand years. Jupiter stations direct and is trined by Mars/Ma’adim Oct. 18, which will give you the get-up-and-go you so crave now that the brakes are finally off. Venus/Noga wants to show you a good time Oct. 28 at her trine to Jupiter at the Last Quarter Moon in Leo/Aryeh. Mercury/Kochav direct trines Jupiter Nov. 1, revisiting and revising commitments made around Oct. 3 during Mercury retrograde.

Capricorn / Gidi

Saturn/Shabbatai stations direct Oct. 10; he’s been retrograde since late May, so this feels like a bit of a new beginning, especially with the added energy of the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn Oct. 12. Capricorns are Cardinal signs, which means they’re starters, but the celestial Goat is only interested in starting things that are practical, profitable or useful. Call on creative energy for inspiration and beautification of your big idea Oct. 13 when Venus/Noga sextiles Saturn. Logistical challenges don’t stop you when the Sun squares Saturn Oct. 30; you just push on through!

Aquarius / D’li

Sun and Mars/Ma’adim inconjunct Uranus/Oron Oct. 6 with Pluto direct at the New Moon in Libra/Moznayim may produce epic-level relationship misunderstanding. Mercury/Kochav is inconjunct Uranus; retrograde Oct. 11 and direct on Oct. 24. You keep asking the same question and expecting a different answer. Expect a runaway bride scenario Oct. 19 with Venus inconjunct Uranus. Commitments you were once keen on seem untenable, and you can’t tell what’s true right now. You’re tempted to cut and run at the opposition of Sun to Uranus at the New Moon in Scorpio/Akrav Nov. 4.

Pisces / Dagim

Be impeccable with your word this month, as miscues and mixed signals abound. Sun inconjunct Neptune/Rahav Oct. 13 skews perceptions and requires a fact checker (preferably an Earth sign) to verify what you think is really going on. Are you crazy, or crazy like a fox? Mars/Ma’adim inconjunct Neptune Oct. 16 doubles down on delusional information feeding doubts and fueling insecurities about what you’re feeling. Venus/Noga squares Neptune Oct. 26 and demands to know what it all means. You’re impatient with the snail’s pace of Divine revelation, but true knowledge takes time to unfold.