Obituaries for the week of Oct. 1, 2021

Milton J. Mosk

April 21, 1929-Aug. 29, 2021

Milton Mosk, a San Francisco native, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short illness. His beloved husband of 37 years was at his side. In many ways, Milton had an exceptional life, filled with joy, food, music and generosity.

Milton was raised in the Avenues and answered the call to military duty during the Korean War by enlisting in the Navy. He was stationed in Japan, a country that became very dear to him. He often talked of the kindness of the Japanese people with whom he met.

After his tour of duty, Milton returned to S.F. and worked at Levi Strauss, a job he loved. He always said it was the greatest place to work.

In the 1950s, Milton and his brother Melvin worked in the House of Lawton, a catering company, started by their parents, that became well known for weddings and other large life events. After studying cake decorating in Chicago, Milton took charge of all the cake decorating for the House of Lawton, and skillfully created gorgeous, multi-tiered cakes for all occasions.

Milton and his first partner, Alfred Jacobson, worked hard but found time to enjoy travel, theater and music. Sadly, after 22 years together, Alfred died of cancer. In 1984, Milton met Tom Foutch and their relationship lasted to the last day of his life. Together, and with their many friends and family, they traveled frequently, visiting Europe and Central America. In 2016, they enjoyed taking a cruise around the world together.

One cannot think about Milton without remembering his incredible love for the performing arts and his philanthropy. He supported the S.F. Opera and the Symphony, as well as many nonprofit organizations benefiting San Francisco. For 20 years, he and Thomas attended the New York Cabaret Convention.

Milton is survived by his husband Thomas Foutch, his brother Melvin Mosk (married to Pearl), and his sister Fay Goodman (married to the late Merv Goodman). He had three nieces: Debbie Mosk (married to Dr. Debra Shapiro); Marcie Salberg (married to Jerry) and Susie Mosk, as well as three great-grandnephews and one great-grandniece. He also left seven great-great-grandnieces and nephews. We love you, Milton.

Sinai SF

Lawrence Eugene Pelzner

Aug. 19, 1942-Sept. 9, 2021

On Sept. 9, 2021, Larry Pelzner, loving father and grandfather, died at the age of 79.

Larry was born, raised and educated in San Francisco, a graduate of Lincoln High, S.F. City College and USF.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Ed Pelzner, and his brother, Jeff Pelzner.

Larry is the loving father of Heidi and David Pelzner, father-in-law of Danielle Pelzner, adored grandfather, aka “Pops” and “Popsicle,” of Ashley and Justin Pelzner, brother of Alan Pelzner and brother-in-law of Lenore Pelzner.

He was self-employed in his accounting and tax preparation business in Burlingame, where he valued with gratitude his office staff and many clients.

Larry will be remembered for his kindness, charitable generosity, and love of family and friends. He was a connector to those he met while traveling, dining and shopping. He had a gift of gab and loved to get to know people.

Larry grew up a member of Congregation Ner Tamid in S.F., later Peninsula Temple Sinai in Foster City, and most recently Temple Beth El in San Mateo. Judaism was a very important value in Larry’s life.

Larry loved animals and for many years was a volunteer at the Humane Society in San Mateo. He treasured his many pets and for decades was a member of the National Center for Equine Facilitated Therapy, which he loved with his whole heart, served on their board of directors, providing leadership and fundraising to their mission of helping children, adults and veterans with special needs reach beyond their boundaries through equine-assisted programs. Donations would be gratefully appreciated to NCEFT, Attn: Development, Larry Pelzner Memorial , 880 Runnymede Road, Woodside, CA 94062.

May Larry’s memory be a blessing for all who knew him.

“There are some who bring a light so great to those who knew him that even after he has gone his light remains.”

Sinai SF

Martin Seligman

April 21, 1926-Aug. 2, 2021

With sadness we let you know of the passing of Martin Seligman. Martin was born in New York, attended CUNY and the University of Denver, CO. He majored in Spanish and spent a year in Mexico City, Mexico, during his college years. He traveled extensively, in particular all over Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

He met his future wife, Eva Seligman, in Spain, after which they traveled to Israel and spent one year there, helping out during the Six-Day War. Subsequently they traveled to the U.S., to New York, where their daughter Tchira was born.

His parents, Hyman and Libby Seligman, of Kibbutz Ein Dor, Israel, predeceased him, as did his older sister Tzippi. His older brother, Dov, was killed by a sniper along the Jordanian border in pre-state Israel on Jan. 20, 1948 while plowing the field in the settlement Tira.

Martin leaves behind his daughter, Tchira R. Seligman, and twin grandsons, Noah and Rafi, of Fairfax, CA, as well as his former wife, Eva Seligman-Kennard of San Anselmo, CA. Also he leaves behind nieces Naomi Feiler and husband Musa of Kibbutz Sasa, Miriam Semo of Kibbutz Ein Dor, Ilan Adar and Shaul Adar of the U.S. and Kibbutz Ein Dor, respectively, and their families. Martin was buried in Kibbutz Ein Dor. We are grateful for all the good he brought to our lives. May his memory be for a blessing.