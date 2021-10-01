Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 1, 2021

Births

Sari Bourne Kaplan and Matt Kaplan of Piedmont welcomed a baby girl, Maya Georgie Kaplan, on September 24, 2021. Maya was born in San Francisco, weighing in at 5 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 19 inches. Proud grandparents are Dr. Jeffrey Bourne and the late Mickey Naggar Bourne, a past leader at Jewish LearningWorks (previously the Bureau of Jewish Education), and Jana and the late Kenneth Kaplan. Maya’s great-grandparents are the late Abigail and Saul Bourne, and the late Frankie and Avner Naggar, who were also active in the Bay Area Jewish community.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Hannah Lillian Barnett

Daughter of Andi and David Barnett, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Liam Cohen

Son of Deborah and Moise Cohen, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Joshua Cohen

Son of Rachel Rosner and Craig Cohen, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Owen Gurion

Son of Hope and Ronnie Gurion, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Isaac Katz

Son of Laura Gasser and Mark Katz, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jonah Kizer

Son of Carol and Jorge Kizer, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Ben Kohn

Son of Emily Wessler and Steve Kohn, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Gregory (Efraim) Kozakov

Son of Elene (Leah) and Peter (Pesach) Kozakov, Sunday, Sept. 26 at Chabad of the North Peninsula in Burlingame.

Miel Lappin

Daughter of Nicole Avril and Dan Gelfand, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Abraham Marshall

Son of Tristi and Damon Marshall, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Vivian Solomon

Daughter of Eli Kaplan and Jason Solomon, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Alexis Spero

Daughter of Leah and Ben Spero, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Eva Spero

Daughter of Leah and Ben Spero, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Amelia Stern

Daughter of Alisa Stern and Jim Frazin, Sunday, Oct. 10 at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Pele White

Daughter of Seraph and Marshall White, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.