Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 1, 2021

Births

Sari Bourne Kaplan and Matt Kaplan of Piedmont welcomed a baby girl, Maya Georgie Kaplan, on September 24, 2021. Maya was born in San Francisco, weighing in at 5 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 19 inches. Proud grandparents are Dr. Jeffrey Bourne and the late Mickey Naggar Bourne, a past leader at Jewish LearningWorks (previously the Bureau of Jewish Education), and Jana and the late Kenneth Kaplan. Maya's great-grandparents are the late Abigail and Saul Bourne, and the late Frankie and Avner Naggar, who were also active in the Bay Area Jewish community.

B'nai Mitzvahs

Hannah Lillian Barnett

Hannah Lillian Barnett
Daughter of Andi and David Barnett, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Liam Cohen
Son of Deborah and Moise Cohen, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Joshua Cohen

Joshua Cohen
Son of Rachel Rosner and Craig Cohen, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Owen Gurion
Son of Hope and Ronnie Gurion, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Owen Gurion

Isaac Katz
Son of Laura Gasser and Mark Katz, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jonah Kizer
Son of Carol and Jorge Kizer, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Jonah Kizer

Ben Kohn
Son of Emily Wessler and Steve Kohn, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Gregory (Efraim) Kozakov
Son of Elene (Leah) and Peter (Pesach) Kozakov, Sunday, Sept. 26 at Chabad of the North Peninsula in Burlingame.

Ben Kohn

Miel Lappin
Daughter of Nicole Avril and Dan Gelfand, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Abraham Marshall
Son of Tristi and Damon Marshall, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Gregory (Efraim) Kozakov

Vivian Solomon
Daughter of Eli Kaplan and Jason Solomon, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Alexis Spero
Daughter of Leah and Ben Spero, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Vivian Solomon

Eva Spero
Daughter of Leah and Ben Spero, Saturday, Oct. 9 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Amelia Stern
Daughter of Alisa Stern and Jim Frazin, Sunday, Oct. 10 at Congregation Sha'ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Pele White
Daughter of Seraph and Marshall White, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.