ADL partners with L’Oréal to promote Holocaust education in the U.S.

Cosmetic giant L’Oréal USA is partnering with the Anti-Defamation League to promote awareness and understanding in schools in the United States about the Holocaust, L’Oréal announced on Tuesday.

The initiative hopes to target about 100,000 middle and high school students at about 1,750 schools in the country by 2024.

The program will be patterned on ADL’s work with the University of Southern California’s Shoah Foundation and Israel’s World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Yad Vashem, which organizes anti-hate initiatives for students through a nonprofit organization called Echoes & Reflections.

“Echoes & Reflections has a network of thousands of committed Holocaust educators with whom it has worked directly, who will be a primary audience for participation,” said an ADL spokesperson. “As well, we will seek to partner with ADL’s significant network of more than 1,600 engaged schools through its No Place for Hate program.”