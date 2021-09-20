San Francisco musician and Jewish educator Alison Faith Levy has released a new album of “retro-inspired pop songs” for children called “You Are Magic” For this, her third solo album of children’s music, Levy said she intentionally wrote songs with “Jewish values baked into them.” The title track addresses the idea of b’tzelem elohim, that all of us are created “in the image of God.” Other standout tracks include “Turn Around,” which touches on the idea of teshuva, and “Canopy,” which encourages listeners to think about what it means to be alive.

“We all have those big existential questions about the universe and our place in the universe, and it’s not that different for kids,” she told J. “A lot of the songs have little things in them about how we’re all connected and how we’re all part of something bigger.”

A member of the trailblazing “kiddie rock” band The Sippy Cups in the early 2000s, Levy decided to go back to school after years of touring in order to acquire a more “well-rounded background as a Jewish educator,” she said. She earned a master’s degree in Jewish education from Hebrew College in June 2020.

In addition to making music, she directs the family education program at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo and serves as a cantorial soloist at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

“You Are Magic” is available to stream on all major platforms.