Obituaries for the week of Sept. 17, 2021

Terry Hamberger Allan

Jan. 2, 1950–Sept. 7, 2021

Born Terry Allan Hamberger in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 2, 1950 to Lillian Kraft Hamberger and Maurice Theodore Hamberger, Terry lived in Los Angeles until the age of 7. At age 5, he was selected to appear on Art Linkletter’s House Party TV show, “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” At age 7, he moved to Minneapolis, where he spent two years before moving to San Diego.

At 10, Terry and family moved to San Francisco’s Richmond District. He made his bar mitzvah in 1963 at Congregation Beth Israel. He was president of his class and captain of the school’s basketball team as well as a Boy Scout. He then attended George Washington High School; there he was elected to the school’s Men’s Eagle Society and performed in the school’s senior day play.

During his high school years, Terry worked as a member of the Local Union 468 as a vendor primarily at various Bay Area sporting events. He considered himself so fortunate to see so many great sports stars including: Giants stars Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Juan Marichal, Orlando Cepeda, the Alou brothers and Gaylord Perry, and 49ers greats John Brodie, Y.A. Tittle, Hugh McElhenny, Jimmy Johnson, Dave Wilcox, and the list goes on and on. He was also lucky enough to attend and see: the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, the Doors, Creedence, Santana, Chuck Berry, Moby Grape, Beach Boys and many, many more.

After high school, Terry moved with his surfboard to Honolulu for the summer working at the Outrigger Hotel on Waikiki. Terry then moved back to the mainland and attended College of Marin, where he made the dean’s list and honor society, while also playing on the College’s football team, and among his teammates was Pete Carroll, now head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. While at College of Marin, crashing an Irish Student’s Union meeting with a friend one day, Terry met the love of his life who turned out to be his future wife of 47+ years, Rosemary.

From College of Marin, Terry transferred to the University of California at Berkeley, majoring in psychology. After Cal, and having gotten the restaurant bug while working at Perry’s, Terry went to work for the Refectory Restaurants. He was promoted to manager of the Refectory Steakhouse Restaurant in Bon Air Center in Marin and worked there two years, before being promoted to manager of the Refectory chain’s largest and busiest restaurant in Santa Rosa.

Terry married Rosemary in August 1974 at a beautiful ceremony at the Marin Art & Garden Center; they honeymooned in Hawaii.

Terry then left the Refectory chain and took some time off, helping his brother-in-law Bob coach the Mill Valley Cyclones and working part time bartending at the Assay Office (now Bix) on Gold Street in S.F.

Terry then purchased his own mobile catering business in San Francisco, where he worked hard and had successful industrial routes from 1976 to 1987.

Terry and Rosemary then moved to Tiburon and in 1985 Rosemary gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Hilary Anne. Terry loved being an active parent of Hilary’s, and some of his fondest days were watching her participate in all of her sports and activities, including: soccer, basketball, softball and swimming, as well as participating with her in Indian Princesses. He loved playing tennis on weekend afternoons at the Tiburon Peninsula Club and especially loved family vacations with Roe and Hil to Disneyland, Tahoe and Vegas. Terry’s greatest passion was coaching his daughter and friends in the CYO basketball league for St. Hilary.

Terry sold his catering business and, along with longtime friend Steven Pearl, opened Buddy’s Place Restaurant in San Francisco’s Financial District, where they successfully operated a very busy breakfast and lunch operation from 1987 to 1991.

In 1991, Steve and Terry sold the restaurant, and Terry went to work for BiRite Foodservice Distributors, successfully selling to San Francisco and Marin restaurants and hotels until his retirement in 2015.

Terry’s happiest moments were spending time with his family, wife Rosemary, daughter Hilary Anne and her husband, Earl Caruthers and, in particular, grandson Earl IV. He also loved watching his beloved Cal football, 49ers and Warriors. He loved holiday get-togethers, especially Christmas and Hanukkah, barbecues with friends and spending time in his beloved backyard pool.

Terry is predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Lillian Hamberger, and sister Tina Carole Hamberger, as well as his mother and father-in-law Keith and Roselle Cramer, sister-in-law Kathleen, and brothers-in-law Joseph and Rolfe. Also predeceased by grandparents Gussie and Sam Kraft of San Diego, and Aunt Florence and Uncle Lee Bart Sr. of San Francisco, and Uncle Phillip and Aunt Ruth Kraft of Bakersfield.

Terry is survived by his wife Rosemary, daughter Hilary Anne (Earl) and grandson Earl IV, as well as brother-in-law Bob Zeigler (Joan) and sister-in-law Julie Petersen, as well as nephew Rob Zeigler and niece Kelly Petersen. He is also survived by many cousins and relatives and in-laws in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego.

In lieu of flowers, Terry would love if you made a donation to St. Anthony’s Dining Room in San Francisco (stanthonysf.org/dining-room).

Ruth Israel Miguel

Feb. 10, 1934–Sept. 5, 2021

Ruth Israel Miguel passed peacefully early Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 87 years old, in hospice at Rhoda Goldman Plaza. She was watched over by her children Barry, Melanie and Renee Miguel. She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Ronald Miguel. She is mourned by her children, their ex-spouses, her seven grandchildren, Naomi (Gary) Rosenblum, Ivria (Daniel) Sisson, Yasmine Shiloh, Rachel Goldberg, Sarah Goldberg, Zev (Vera) Miguel-Strah and Spencer Miguel-Strah, and her four great-grandchildren, Ari, Ayla, Caleb and Sabina.

The daughter of Simon Israel and Bertha Landau Israel, Ruth was raised above the House of Flowers in the Richmond District, the family business, attending Alamo, Presidio and Washington schools. She and her family were also active at Congregation Beth Sholom, where she was a member of their first confirmation class under Rabbi Saul White. As a very outgoing, social young woman, she was part of a dynamic group of friends that stayed close throughout her life.

Ruth was a strong, practical support to so many people in her life, recognizing the good in people, holding a deep understanding of who people were at their core and accepting them without judgment. Her realistic outlook on life was an inspiration to many, saying, “It’s no use worrying, because it’s always the things that we don’t see coming that are the real problems.” She believed life isn’t easy, but if you face the problems, you’ll find a way through.

At 19 she married Ron, and both families were thrilled by the fortuitous match, and well-matched they were. Three children in the next three years kept them busy and happy, enjoying their ever extending family and friends. Hosting parties for all occasions and holidays and always being the center of fun and activity throughout their many years together, they filled their lives and all of ours with love of family and those dear to us.

Anyone meeting them or seeing their home would know how important art was in their lives. Whether it was wearable, as in jewelry or clothing, or the styling of their home in furnishings, sculpture or wall art, for a couple who didn’t start out to collect, it became a hallmark area of their lives together. From the local artists of the ’50s and ’60s North Beach beat scene or their many travels through Europe and Asia, their home was a warm and eclectic mix of aesthetic beauty.

The importance of family was of paramount importance to Ruth always, and she’ll be remembered by many, related by family or not, as encouraging, loving and genuine. Her goodness and truly kind nature was at the core of every action and she will serve as a lifelong example of how to live. Her last directive was to “be kind, caring and good.” Excellent advice for us all.

Because of Covid, a gathering in her honor is not a possibility at this time.

Richard Steven Rose

Richard Steven Rose, brother, father, friend, husband, grandfather, uncle, lover of life, passed away in Hawaii, on August 31, 2021, at the age of 84, after a long battle with heart disease. Born and raised in San Francisco, CA, a graduate of Lowell High School, he was an expert of antiques and known for his antique stores. He had clients and friends from all over the globe, and he was loved and admired for his charm, positive spirit, and curiosity of nature. And also an accomplished and well known golfer. He is survived by his long-time wife and devoted partner, Patti Petri Rose, her children and grandchildren, his daughter, Keran Davison, three grandchildren, Maxine, Frances, and Joseph, nieces, Suzy Nan Unger, and Bonny Lisa Osterman, and his sister Barbara Rose Brooker. Donations to any Heart Fund are appreciated.