(Photo/file)

Lifecycle announcements for the week of Sept. 17, 2021

By J. Staff | September 17, 2021

B’nai Mitzvah

Brian Baker
Son of Cara and Jonathan Baker, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Gabrielle Sarina Baumgarten
Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Adam Baumgarten, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Gregory Gavi
Son of Benny Gavi and Daryl Oakes, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Adam Nassi
Son of Victoria and Mark Nassi, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Gil Passman-LaPushin
Son of Stacy Passman and Daniel LaPushin, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Ronen Passman-LaPushin
Son of Stacy Passman and Daniel LaPushin, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Luke Poppy
Son of Karen and Randall Poppy, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Skyler Schick
Daughter of Ushi and Jonathan Shick, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Noa Solomon-Carmel
Daughter of Debra Solomon and Gil Carmel, Saturday Sept. 25 at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Sebastian Vermut
Son of Adriana and Aaron Vermut, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

