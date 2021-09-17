(Photo/file) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Sept. 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | September 17, 2021 B’nai Mitzvah Brian Baker Son of Cara and Jonathan Baker, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Gabrielle Sarina Baumgarten Gabrielle Sarina Baumgarten Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Adam Baumgarten, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Gregory Gavi Son of Benny Gavi and Daryl Oakes, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Adam Nassi Son of Victoria and Mark Nassi, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Gil Passman-LaPushin Son of Stacy Passman and Daniel LaPushin, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco. Ronen Passman-LaPushin Son of Stacy Passman and Daniel LaPushin, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco. Luke Poppy Luke Poppy Son of Karen and Randall Poppy, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Skyler Schick Daughter of Ushi and Jonathan Shick, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Noa Solomon-Carmel Daughter of Debra Solomon and Gil Carmel, Saturday Sept. 25 at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco. Sebastian Vermut Son of Adriana and Aaron Vermut, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. J. Staff Also On J. Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of October 18, 2019 Milestones Bnai mitzvah Bnai mitzvah Milestones Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 20, 2017 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up