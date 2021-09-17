Lifecycle announcements for the week of Sept. 17, 2021

B’nai Mitzvah

Brian Baker

Son of Cara and Jonathan Baker, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Gabrielle Sarina Baumgarten

Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Adam Baumgarten, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Gregory Gavi

Son of Benny Gavi and Daryl Oakes, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Adam Nassi

Son of Victoria and Mark Nassi, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Gil Passman-LaPushin

Son of Stacy Passman and Daniel LaPushin, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Ronen Passman-LaPushin

Son of Stacy Passman and Daniel LaPushin, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Luke Poppy

Son of Karen and Randall Poppy, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Skyler Schick

Daughter of Ushi and Jonathan Shick, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Noa Solomon-Carmel

Daughter of Debra Solomon and Gil Carmel, Saturday Sept. 25 at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Sebastian Vermut

Son of Adriana and Aaron Vermut, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.