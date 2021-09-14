It’s easy to be nostalgic for favorite storybook tales from childhood. That’s true for Natalia Tsvibel. She clearly remembers the good old days of Russian “Vinnie” the Pooh. And she wants to pass that joy to new students of the Russian language, notably the Bay Area children of Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

“There are classical books translated into Russian that became very Russian,” she said. “[And] there are some books that exist only in Russian, and we cherish them. Maybe because we didn’t have a lot of choice in our childhood, so they become very important.”

Tsvibel is the executive director of Yom Rishon School, which is dedicated to teaching Russian language and literature to the next generation of post-Soviet Jews. An extension of Congregation Beth Am’s emigre resettlement program, the Yom Rishon School became independent in 2015, and after several years meeting in the synagogue building is now renting space at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto.

Hebrew for “Sunday school,” Yom Rishon School enrolls Jewish students ages 2 to 12 — alongside their parents (and sometimes grandparents) — to spend two hours per session learning Russian language, literature, art and cinema, and celebrating traditional Jewish holidays.

Yom Rishon’s curriculum presents the learning in different ways, including a yearlong project by the younger students, often a short film (with story explanations in English) about an aspect of Jewish history.

While Yom Rishon’s Russian-language classes are aimed at teaching the vernacular — many parents who speak Russian at home want to converse with their children in their native language, and for their kids to be able to communicate with grandparents who may only speak Russian — Tsvibel also wants youngsters to discover some of the magic in Russian thought and literature so it stays with them long into adulthood.

“This is a family thing we would like to transfer to our kids,” she said.

Grandparents take on an extended and beloved role in many Russian-speaking families, Tsvibel said, so it’s gratifying when family members can understand each other through language.

According to the latest U.S. Census, California has the second-largest Russian-speaking population in the country. Kyiv-born Shimon Margolin, a Bay Area rabbi who directs a San Francisco nonprofit for Russian-speaking Jews, estimates there are between 15,000 and 20,000 Russian Jewish households in the region.

While many of her students are near fluent in Russian as children, Tsvibel said, if they don’t continue to study into their teens they will lose it. “They are able to speak, but modern people don’t like effort,” she said. “They will never read literature in Russian.”

The new school year is starting off at half capacity because of the pandemic, with two levels of classes — one for ages 6-9, and another for ages 9-12. There are 11 classes scheduled between September and April.

Like other families at Yom Rishon, Tsvibel spent a number of years living in Israel before coming to the U.S. Her daughter was 2 when they immigrated, and then she went to a Russian preschool and kindergarten; she didn’t hear English until she was 6 years old. Tsvibel said many of the families from Israel prefer to speak Russian at home rather than Hebrew.

Russian is a notoriously difficult language to learn, at any age. “Grammar is boring in every language,” Tsvibel said. “You have to try very hard.”

She credits the teachers for keeping students interested. “It’s their job to make it fun,” she said. “Fun should be a part of the learning process.”