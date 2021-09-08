After summer trips canceled, Birthright back in fall for the vaxxed

Birthright Israel is resuming its organized trips this fall. This comes on the heels of an earlier decision in August to cancel 42 trips this summer because of new Israeli rules that require Americans arriving in Israel to quarantine for a week.

The organization announced Thursday that participants who have been fully vaccinated in the past six months will not have to quarantine on arrival for the trips, which will likely resume Oct. 3. However, they will still be subject to PCR and serological tests upon arrival and wait for the PCR results before beginning the trip.

That contrasts with the current policy for U.S. travelers to Israel, who must enter quarantine upon arrival.

Birthright restarted trips in May — the first since the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020 — before the abrupt summer cancellation.