Obituaries for the week of Sept. 3, 2021

Richard Steven Rose

Richard Steven Rose, brother, father, friend, husband, grandfather, uncle, lover of life, passed away in Hawaii, on August 31, 2021, at the age of 84, after a long battle with heart disease. Born and raised in San Francisco, CA, a graduate of Lowell High School, he was an expert of antiques and known for his antique stores. He had clients and friends from all over the globe, and he was loved and admired for his charm, positive spirit, and curiosity of nature. And also an accomplished and well known golfer. He is survived by his long-time wife and devoted partner, Patti Petri Rose, her children and grandchildren, his daughter, Keran Davison, three grandchildren, Maxine, Frances, and Joseph, nieces, Suzy Nan Unger, and Bonny Lisa Osterman, and his sister Barbara Rose Brooker. Donations to any Heart Fund are appreciated.

Marilyn Jean (Cohn) Rudee

May 9, 1950–Aug. 18, 2021

Marilyn passed at the age of 71, after a two-year cancer battle. Marilyn was born in San Francisco, CA to Muriel and Leonard Cohn and has a sister, Leondra Beardslee (Jim). Marilyn attended Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary, A.P. Giannini Middle School and Lincoln High School. When Marilyn was just 18 years old, she met her beloved husband, Stephen “Steve” Rudee, and they were married a year later, Aug. 16, 1969, reaching 52 years just two days before she passed.

Marilyn cherished her relationship with Steve’s sister, Barbara Jaffe (Paul), and they considered themselves true sisters and best friends. Marilyn and Steve lived most of their married life in Foster City, where they raised their two children whom she adored: Jason Rudee (Jeannette) and Jill Melvin (Sean). Marilyn’s greatest joys were her grandchildren Haley, Hannah, Max and Sydney, and her five nephews, and their significant others, who brought her so many happy moments.

Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom until 1987, when she started her 29-year career with California Casualty, making many lifelong friends. Marilyn retired in 2016 and then enjoyed traveling, playing canasta and mahjong and spending time in the Palm Springs area. Wherever she went, Marilyn made friends and she made each person feel like they were the most special.

We would like to thank the entire UCSF Oncology and Palliative Care teams, including Drs.. Matthew Gubens and Natalie Young, as well as our Mission Hospice family led by nurse practitioner Anna Woods and registered nurse Amy Lang.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to UCSF Foundation (giving.ucsf.edu/honor-memorial) or Mission Hospice and Home Care (missionhospice.org/donate) or an organization of your choice.

Boris Ragent

March 2, 1924–Aug. 9, 2021

Boris Ragent, atmospheric physicist and a principal investigator on several major NASA missions, died at home in San Mateo on Aug. 9. He was 97 years old. As part of NASA’s Galileo and Pioneer nephelometer teams, Boris developed instruments to measure the atmospheres of both Jupiter and Venus. The data collected on these missions is still vital to science today.

He was the recipient of multiple honors and awards, including the NASA Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal, and was the author of close to 100 articles. One NASA colleague wrote that Boris had been a “model of scientific integrity” in the workplace.

Born into a Yiddish-speaking household, Boris was a proud son of Cleveland, a fact that children and grandchildren were reminded of on a frequent basis. He was a WWII veteran and attended Marquette, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis and Ohio State University before earning his Ph.D. in physics at Cal. While a graduate student at Cal, Boris met and married Dorothy Kohn, a Cal graduate working in the library there. In 1956, they settled in San Mateo, where they raised three sons.

Boris was an avid fisherman who told his boys that in order to catch a fish you had to “think like a fish.” One son recently revealed that Boris took his own advice a step too far some years ago by falling out of the fishing boat into the Sacramento Delta. While climbing back in, his only concern was whether the fish was still on the line!

Boris and Dorothy traveled widely, were great fans of the San Francisco Symphony and Ballet, and had a very dedicated social circle at home, which included Eichler tract neighbors, fellow scientists, friends and their havurah. Together they created a community of kindness and caring for others — all with profound modesty, great generosity of spirit and witty repartee.

Post-retirement, the multi-lingual Boris spent many years as a much-beloved volunteer for Travelers Aid at SFO. To the very end of his life, he kept detailed track of all family members, with a special focus on family travels. Arrival at home always meant the requisite phone call to make sure that everyone had arrived safe and sound.

Boris is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy, sons David, Larry and Jesse and their spouses April, Rhonda and Alison, grandchildren Sarah, Josh, Jeremy, Mia and Zachary Ragent, and two great-grandchildren. He truly loved his family. A heart as big as the universe has departed, but a superior spirit lives on.

Services have been held. Donations in Boris’ name may be made to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, or Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Herman Jay Lewin

Aug. 23, 1924–Aug. 27, 2021

Herman Lewin, born in San Francisco to Bess and Louis Lewin, will be remembered for his kindness and love of family. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He attended UCLA and returned to S.F., where he worked his entire career as a manufacturer’s representative alongside his father. He and his beloved wife, Helen, lived in San Mateo where they raised their four children. He was a lifelong member of Peninsula Temple Beth El and a passionate advocate and supporter of Samaritan House.

Dad passed several days after his 97th birthday surrounded by loving family. To the end, his mind was sharp, and his concern for others unwavering. He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Diane Lewin, Barbara Hickey (Michael), Nancy Lewin (Jim) and Mark Lewin (Johanne), and six loving grandchildren, Kendra, Caden, Sydney, Emily, Bryn and Julien, whom he loved dearly. We wish to extend our deep thanks to The Stratford staff, who provided comfort, care and love to Dad, especially during the last months of his life.

Donations: Samaritan House in San Mateo or City of Hope–Top Cancer and Research Center.

In memoriam: Phoebe Rose Silver

Sept. 22, 1937–Sept. 4, 2011

Beloved wife of Samuel Robert Silver; mother of Stephen Aaron Silver and mother-in-law of Shoshana Kane Silver; and grandmother of Samuel Jared “Sammy” Silver and Sophie Jerusha Rose Silver. Remembered with love.