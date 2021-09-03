Lifecycle announcements for the week of Sept. 3, 2021

Weddings

Dr. Ilana Yurkiewicz and Andrew Esensten were married August 8, 2021 at Elizabeth F. Gamble Garden in Palo Alto. Rabbi Jill Cozen-Harel officiated. A small group of family and friends were in attendance, with many more watching via livestream.

The bride, 32, is a physician at Stanford. She graduated from Yale and received a medical degree from Harvard. She completed a residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology and oncology, both at Stanford, and will join the faculty there this fall. She grew up on Long Island, NY, and is the daughter of Dr. Jack Yurkiewicz, a retired statistics professor, and Shelley Yurkiewicz, a retired speech-language pathologist.

The groom, 36, is the culture editor of J. He graduated from Harvard and received a master’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from Tel Aviv University. He grew up in Pasadena and is the son of Dr. Mark Esensten, a radiologist, and Sandra Haynes-Esensten, a professor of art history at Pasadena City College.

The couple met on The League dating app in 2018. Their first date was a hike at Arastradero Preserve in Palo Alto, followed by dinner at Oren’s Hummus. They live in Palo Alto.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Nikolai Brayden Bergeron

Son of Victoria Steinberg, Saturday, Sept. 18 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Marlo Cohen

Mother to Ilenia, Elias, and Anthony Willmert and wife to Peter Willmert, Saturday, Aug. 28, at Hudson Ranch, with Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Avery Fink

Son of Joyce and Alan Fink, Saturday, Sept. 4 at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

Cameron Gerien

Son of Julie and Scott Gerien, Saturday Aug. 14 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Rachel Elizabeth Harris

Daughter of Jenni and Hugh Harris, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. For her Tzedakah/Tikkun Olam Project, she is working with Yad Vashem Holocaust Partnering and Awareness.

Sophia Honig

Daughter of Stephanie and Michael Honig, Saturday, Aug. 21 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Zoe Mukamal

Daughter of Debbie Mukamal, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. For her Tzedakah/Tikkun Olam Project, Zoe is volunteering at RockSteady Boxing, for people suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

Zoe Louise Psomas

Daughter of Katie Frank and Dan Psomas, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Elliot Slusky

Son of Danna and Alex Slusky, Saturday, Sept. 18 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Noa Solomon-Carmel

Daughter of Debra Solomon and Gil Carmel, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Sebastian Vermut

Son of Adriana and Aaron Vermut, Saturday, Sept. 25 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Steven Weinstein

Son of Rory and Jamie Weinstein, Saturday, Sept. 18 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Anthony Willmert

Son of Marlo Cohen and Peter Willmert, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Hudson Ranch, with Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.