Bay Area athletes sought for Jewish scholarship awards

The Jewish Sports Hall of Fame of Northern California, a nonprofit celebrating Jewish achievement in athletic pursuits from billiards to baseball (to broadcasting), is seeking high school applicants for a series of athletic scholarships to be awarded this year.

The scholarships, ranging from $2,000 to $2,500, are given to Jewish student-athletes who have demonstrated excellence in both athletics and academics; or who have shown sports prowess alongside a “strong commitment to the Jewish community”; or who have “overcome obstacles” in their lives en route to becoming an “inspiring role model” for other athletes. One award, the Dennis Brown Mensch Scholarship, is given to a non-Jewish athlete “who has an outstanding academic, athletic, and community service record.”

The scholarships, which will be sent directly to recipients’ colleges or universities, are available to high school juniors and seniors. For more information or to apply, click here.

Established in 2006, the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame of Northern California honors the achievements of Jewish athletes, coaches and other sports luminaries with Bay Area ties, and maintains a permanent, interactive exhibit featuring information on all of its inductees at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto. Past Hall of Famers include the MLB All-Star Joc Pederson, NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry and longtime San Francisco Giants owner Bob Lurie.

Each year the organization holds a banquet to honor awardees and induct its newest Hall of Famers; it is the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event of the year (last year’s was canceled because of the pandemic).

At this year’s dinner, to be held at the Four Seasons in San Francisco, five sports figures will earn entry into the hall, including University of San Francisco head basketball coach Todd Golden, longtime Bay Area sports columnist Lowell Cohn and pool player JoAnn Mason Parker, considered a child prodigy and known as “The Battling Beauty.”

Tickets start at $150 for the induction event, to be held on Oct. 24. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame of Northern California website.