Tishrei 5782

Sept. 7-Oct. 5, 2021

The New Year of 5782 is a Shmita year – the seventh year of the Shmita cycle, during which the reset button is pushed for land, animals and people. The Hebrew numerical letters for 5782 are Taf, Shin, Pey, Bet. The letter Bet is the first letter of the Torah, symbolizing a house (bayit). Our sages tell us the world was created using the letter Bet. As we apply the Shmita year’s emphasis on rest, release, renewal and replenishment to our lives, the Bet reminds us that it’s time to get our house in order and care for all of creation!

The new year begins on Erev Rosh Hashanah’s new moon in Virgo/Betulah, with Sun trine Uranus/Oron, Venus/Noga trine Jupiter/Tzedek, Mars/Ma’adim trine Pluto, and Mars inconjunct Jupiter. Balance is the key to health. Harmonious individuality shines brightest when uniqueness serves the greater good. Direct the convergence of tremendous spiritual power and robust physical energy into productive paths. The full Pisces/Dagim moon on Erev Sukkot with Mercury/Kochav trine Jupiter enlarges empathy, diplomacy, mercy, and forgiveness.

Rest from the impetus to use words as weapons when the Autumnal Equinox/Tekufah Tishrei, arrives Sept. 22, with Mercury square Pluto. Renew relationship commitments during Mercury’s retrograde in Libra/Moznayim, beginning Sept. 27. Release jealousy and possessiveness Sept. 23 at the opposition of Venus to Uranus; replenish intimate understandings Sept. 29-30 when Venus trines Neptune/Rahav and squares Jupiter. Release attachment to the outcome of allowing your vulnerability to be exposed; wounds heal with warm words and powerful intimate connections Oct. 1-3, with Mars and the Sun opposite Chiron the Wounded Healer and Mercury retrograde square Pluto and Jupiter.

I wish everyone a shanah tovah umetukah. May we all be inscribed in the Book of Life for a sweet and happy Shmita year.

Aries / Taleh

Renew your commitment to your health and well-being with a powerful intention Erev Rosh Hashanah with the trine of Mars/Ma’adim to Pluto. Release yourself from the burden of compulsory leadership when Mars enters Venus/Noga-ruled Libra/Moznayim Sept. 14. The need to be Number 1 is exhausting. Take a rest from going it alone! Replenish your emotional and physical energy by connecting with nature when Mars trines Saturn/Shabbatai Sept. 25. Choose the safest way to share your vulnerability Oct. 1 when Mars opposes Chiron the Wounded Healer. Even heroes bleed; you need empathy, not escalation.

Taurus / Shor

With planetary ruler Venus/Noga in solar opposite Scorpio/Akrav from Sept. 10, your partnership skills shine the brightest when you feel secure within yourself. Giving freedom to others inspires loyalty; the more you can release your fears about losing what you value, the less likely you are to lose what is precious to you. Abrupt surprises and shocking turnarounds in intimate relationships Sept. 23 with Venus opposite Uranus/Oron. Replenish your creativity and renew your dreams Sept. 29-30 when Venus trines Neptune/Rahav and squares Jupiter/Tzedek. Rest from needing to control outcomes far above your cosmic pay grade.

Gemini / T’omim

Your communication challenges this month center around romantic and creative endeavors. Great risk can yield great reward Sept. 8 at the opposition of Mercury/Kochav to Chiron the Wounded Healer if you’re vulnerable and transparent. Public recognition and career upgrades come by Erev Sukkot with the full Pisces/Dagim moon and Mercury trine Jupiter/Tzedek. Release resentments without wounding the other at Mercury’s square to Pluto on Tekufah Tishrei, the Autumnal Equinox. Mercury retrograde in Libra/Moznayim from Sept. 27 allows you to review and renew the terms and conditions of partnerships. Rest from power struggles and replenish your depleted spiritual power.

Cancer / Sartan

Virgo/Betulah new moon on Erev Rosh HaShanah reveals what needs to be removed to facilitate new, healthy growth. Replenish what brings you balance and equanimity at the first quarter moon in Sagittarius/Keshet Sep. 13. Spiritual renewal comes at the full Pisces/Dagim moon on Erev Sukkot, with Mercury/Kochav trine Jupiter/Tzedek enhancing intimacy with the Divine. Release those last bits of resentment at the last quarter moon in Cancer/Sartan Sept. 28. Grab the Bet of 5782/Taf Shin Pei Bet and find true rest in the place you call “home” — that foundation of security which dwells within.

Leo / Aryeh

If you’ve felt cloudy around personal boundaries, Sun in Virgo/Betulah opposite Neptune/Rahav in Pisces/Dagim Sept. 14 renews discernment between what is yours alone and what you share with others. Sun trine Saturn/Shabbatai Sept. 29 replenishes your communicative energies, which have been depleted by the effort to fight disinformation. Heavy is the head that wears the crown! Take a rest from having to prove how right you are to everyone. Release ego attachments to status or power Oct. 3 with Sun opposite Chiron the Wounded Healer. Allowing yourself to receive without obligation to reciprocate sparks humble gratitude.

Virgo / Betulah

Erev Rosh Hashanah 5782/Taf Shin Pei Bet begins with a mighty new moon in Virgo/Betulah and a triple trine of Sun to Uranus/Oron, Venus/Noga to Jupiter/Tzedek and Mars/Ma’adim to Pluto. Your sharp vision and discerning eye can now be turned within to face your inner critic, your own worst enemy. The Bet of 5782 is a clue to remember how deeply you are unconditionally loved. Rest from ceaseless self-critique. Release yourself from punishing perfectionism. Renew good health habits you’ve let fall by the wayside; replenish your soul with the wholesome, nutritious spiritual food it longs for.

Libra / Moznayim

The month of Tishrei belongs to Libra, but because of our current position in the 19-year Metonic Cycle, Tekufah Tishrei, the Autumnal Equinox, doesn’t happen until Tishrei 16/Sept. 22, making most of this month feel like to you like an extension of Elul. Mercury/Kochav’s retrograde in Libra beginning Sept. 27 adds to this by rewinding back to Rosh Hashanah by the end of Sukkot. Confused yet? You’ll be a time-traveler during the High Holiday season, seeking release from no longer relevant obligations, renewing only those connections which replenish the spiritual as well as the social. Rest from needing to please everyone.

Scorpio / Akrav

5782 begins with a powerful trine between Mars/Ma’adim and Pluto on Erev Rosh Hashanah, replenishing your personal charisma. You have so much vital energy; direct it into acts of service for others. Renew important relationships which have fallen fallow due to neglect; release guilt around not having the bandwidth to be all things to all people. Mars in Libra/Moznayim from Sept. 14 and Mercury/Kochav squares Pluto at Tekufah Tishrei, the Autumnal Equinox; though all is fair in love and war, when moved by desire, fairness is the least of your priorities. Rest from pursuit; let love come to you.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Though you’re not necessarily looking for a new gig, Venus/Noga trine Jupiter/Tzedek on Erev Rosh Hashanah with new moon in Virgo/Betulah renews public attention and attracts stunning opportunities. Make time for personal freedom at the first quarter moon in Sagittarius Sept. 13 as a condition of any employment. Mercury/Kochav trine Jupiter at the full Pisces/Dagim moon on Erev Sukkot releases great insight and compassion; the Mercury retrograde version of this aspect Oct. 3 with Sun opposite Chiron the Wounded Healer reveals what’s impeding your normally robust self-confidence. Rest from chronic restlessness Sept. 30 at the square of Venus to Jupiter.

Capricorn / Gidi

Replenish personal resources when Venus/Noga squares Saturn/Shabbatai Sept. 17. Release the need to control all the moving parts in your complicated world; trust your own Divine connection to guide your prodigious energies when Mars/Ma’adim trines Saturn Sept. 25. Rest from chasing the ever-elusive achievement dragon! It’s time to redirect all that ambition into creating values-driven social structures and useful, productive relationships. Renew the spiritual source of your strength at the trine of the Sun to Saturn Sept. 29. Many depend on your stability and look to you for security now. You’re being watched and imitated; set a good example.

Aquarius / D’li

5782 kicks off with a powerful trine of the Sun to Uranus/Oron on Erev Rosh Hashanah, renewing your commitment to a radical remake of your personal life. Though you think of yourself as detached and impartial, you’re surprised at your astonishing level of desire when Venus/Noga opposes Uranus Sept. 23. Take concrete steps to replenish attention paid to your most crucial relationships: don’t take them for granted! Release anxiety as you see your efforts rewarded when Sun trines Saturn/Shabbatai Sept. 29. Take a rest from needing to be the smartest person in the room. It’s wise to let others shine!

Pisces / Dagim

The opposition of the Sun to Neptune/Rahav Sept. 14 reveals how much denial you’ve needed to survive tough times. Release judgement around your own vulnerability; the full moon in Pisces on Erev Sukkot with Mercury/Kochav trine Jupiter/Tzedek empowers you to extend empathy to yourself as you do for others. Rest from anxious insecurities and amorphous fears. Replenish your knowledge base and brush up on the skill sets you depend on for a living; the sharper your professional abilities, the more secure you feel. Venus/Noga trine Neptune and square Jupiter Sept. 29-30 is prime time for exploiting your own creative genius!