Christian residents of two Israeli ghost towns renew bid to go home

In October 1948, less than six months after Israel declared its existence and with the ensuing war with Arab states about to reignite, Israeli troops occupied Iqrit, a village of 616 Greek Melkite Catholics in northern Galilee, near the Lebanon border. The village leaders didn’t resist — Iqrit’s priest even welcomed the troops, residents recall, with a Bible in his hand while chanting in Hebrew, “Welcome, children of Israel.”

A week later, the Israeli commander ordered the inhabitants of Iqrit to move southeast to the Arab village of Rameh “for two weeks until the security situation will allow them to return.” The residents left most of their belongings in their homes.

Thirteen miles away, the 1,050 mostly Maronite Catholic residents of Biram met a similar fate: They were ushered to Jish, three miles east, where they settled in the houses of the Muslim residents of the village who had fled because of the war.

Two weeks has become 73 years. The residents of both towns are still waiting to return.