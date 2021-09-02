(From left) Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Diego Schwartzman and Eugenia De Martino at the U.S. Open in New York. (Photo/JTA via @eugedemartino on Instagram) Sports At the US Open, Diego Schwartzman wins during a flood storm — then meets his fan Ben Stiller Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Emily Burack, JTA | September 2, 2021 On a night that brought weather of biblical proportions to the U.S. Open in New York City, Jewish tennis star Diego Schwartzman prevailed over his opponent Kevin Anderson. But that wasn’t the only highlight of his night. Schwartzman’s Round 2 match began in Louis Armstrong Stadium at 7 p.m. — against Anderson, who is about a foot taller than Schwartzman, at 6-foot-8 — but it did not finish until 1:02 am, at the larger Arthur Ashe Stadium. The roof on Armstrong was no match for the storm, an offshoot of Hurricane Ida, that passed through the city on Wednesday night and brought dangerous floods. The match was suspended three times before the decision was made to move it to Ashe. Tennis reporter José Morgado tweeted that during the rain break, Schwartzman told Ben Stiller he wanted to meet with him. The Jewish actor was in the stands at Armstrong to watch Schwartzman play, and had tweeted a video of the torrential rain pour on the grounds: It’s great to be back watching tennis again. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/9a3JcoV8AQ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 2, 2021 Stiller, and his wife, actress Christine Taylor, stayed until the very end of the late-night match, moving from Armstrong to Ashe to cheer Schwartzman on. Ben Stiller is enjoying his late-night tennis. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/F6LwAsHB79 — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) September 2, 2021 Schwartzman’s girlfriend, Argentine model Eugenia De Martino, posted to her Instagram story after the match a photo of all of them meeting: “Ben and Christine came especially to watch Diego.” Schwartzman, who is seeded 11 in the tournament, won in straight sets in a little over three hours of playing time. Last year, Schwartzman lost in a surprising upset in the first round, but in 2019 he made it to the quarterfinals, where he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal. “First of all thank you everyone for staying tonight, it’s been crazy weather. It was very difficult before the match,” Schwartzman said after his victory. “I am very happy and I was able to play my best tennis in the last two sets.” Emily Burack JTA correspondent JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Northern California As Caldor Fire rages, Jewish orgs ramp up support U.S. Scattered by hurricane, New Orleans Jews prepare for High Holidays Opinion Rabbis deserve support as they struggle to protect Jews’ health The Matzo Chronicles 5782 is coming, but too much new is making me blue Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up