‘My name is Inigo Montoya …’

Mandy Patinkin, who is on TikTok, responded recently to a fan video. A young woman who had lost her father to cancer asked the actor if it was true that he had gone through the same thing and channeled that emotion into his iconic “Princess Bride” character, Inigo Montoya. “It is true,” Patinkin said. “From the minute I read the script, I said I’m going to do this part because in my mind, if I get [Montoya’s father’s killer] that means I kill the cancer that killed my dad.”

Jews can play tennis, too

There’s a new Jewish star on the tennis court. Camila Giorgi won the Canadian Open, Canada’s top tournament. The only other Jew to win it, Julie Heldman (she won in 1965), said she was excited to hear about Giorgi’s win. “There are not as many Jewish people in Italy as elsewhere, so Giorgi’s title indicates that anyone around the world, including Jews, are capable of accomplishing outstanding achievements in tennis or any other field,” she said.

Drake vs. Kanye continues

Canadian rapper and singer Drake has been having issues with superstar Kanye West (who is known to have battled mental illness) for some time. Most recently, Kanye posted what seemed to be Drake’s private address on Instagram, but then took it down. Drake responded with a short video of himself laughing hysterically. It seems like the feud isn’t over? (Drake also has an album out Sept. 3 — his sixth.)

Drake reacts to Kanye West posting his address on Instagram pic.twitter.com/OmHFpOjPrN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 23, 2021

Rogen goes audio

Everybody has at least one crazy story in them. Or at least, Seth Rogen thinks so. The premise of his new podcast, launching in October, is doing audio dramatizations of real people’s real stories. “It’s an exercise in distilled storytelling to me, trying to put the audience in the head of the storyteller and make it as cinematic an experience as possible,” he told Vulture in an interview.

We’re still talking about Jeopardy?

The “Jeopardy!” saga is getting convoluted. Maybe you remember that actor Mayim Bialik was set to help out with hosting duties with producer Mike Richards. Well, her job recently got bigger. Richards is out after remarks he made on his podcast resurfaced in the press. Mostly sexist, he also threw in a few Jewish nose jokes.

Always a star

Barbra Streisand has hit a record — pun intended. She now has had a Top 20 album on the Billboard charts in every decade from the 1960s to the 2020s. Bob Dylan has also done it, but Streisand is the first woman. The 79-year-old released a new album this week; it debuted at No. 15 and features archival recordings as well as a duet with Kermit the Frog.