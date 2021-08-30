Sirhan Sirhan doesn’t deserve parole

Sirhan Sirhan is now 77 years old.

No matter; for those of us of a certain age and a certain generation, he is eternally etched in our memories as the youthful assassin of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, shooting the then presidential candidate after his victory speech the night of the 1968 California Democratic primary.

A California parole panel has recommended Sirhan for parole. The matter still requires the approval of the full board, as well as that of the Gov. Gavin Newsom. Sirhan has, of course, aged. He has said that he is no longer the man who committed that horrific act of political violence.

There should be no parole for Sirhan Sirhan.