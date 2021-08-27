A new Jewish deli concept is coming to Napa’s Oxbow Public Market from an unlikely source: Christopher Kostow, the three-starred Michelin chef of Meadowood in St. Helena.

According to Eater SF, the new place will be called Loveski, a play on Kostow’s Jewish family name in the Old Country, Kotslovski.

As first reported in What Now San Francisco, Kostow said the menu will be a “Jew-ish” deli/California hybrid, and he’s hired a Southern chef to run it. While it won’t open until the end of the year, Kostow will be previewing the menu at Napa’s Sept. 3-5 food and music festival BottleRock.

A young Jewish chef from Argentina is coming to San Francisco next month as guest chef at Turntable at Lord Stanley, a new concept in the former Lord Stanley restaurant that now will host rotating chefs. Micaela Najmanovich will be in residence in the kitchen from Sept. 7 to Oct. 2.

Born, raised and based in Buenos Aires, Najmanovich is an upcoming young female chef in her country. At 30, she owns and runs the Buenos Aires restaurant Anafe together with her partner in life and in business, Nico Arcucci.

Originally trained as a pastry chef, Najmanovich says her cooking combines many influences, including from her Jewish upbringing.

The new Turntable concept features tasting menus by visiting chefs, and hers is inspired by “the flavors that represent Nico and myself: as ‘porteños,’” she said. “Our food is the food of the immigrants, so it will be a little Spanish, a little Italian, a little Jewish and, of course, it will have the Argentine quintessential ingredient: smoke.”

Three offerings on the tasting menu are considered Anafe’s most popular dishes — a chicken liver parfait, a homemade ricotta and a dessert called the Paris Brest, inspired by the Argentine almond-forward classic “Almendrado con Charlotte.”

Reservations can be made on Tock.