Lifecycle announcements for the week of August 20, 2021

Births
Lauren Palmor and David Kiferbaum of Noe Valley, San Francisco are delighted to announce the arrival of their son, Asher Samuel Kiferbaum, born at UCSF on July 20, 2021. Asher is already loved by his grandparents Julian and Linda Palmor of Los Altos, California and Jacob and Sandy Kiferbaum of Glencoe, Illinois. He was also joyfully welcomed into the world by his uncle, Joseph Kiferbaum, and his aunts, Marissa Palmor and Samantha Kiferbaum.
B’nai Mitzvah
Carter Abrams
Son of Adrienne and Howard Abrams, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.
Sophia Michelle Brenner
Daughter of Diana and Stephen Brenner, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.
Sophia Cole
Daughter of Staci and Cary Cole, granddaughter of Shirley and Ben Eisler and Harold and Sandee Cole, Saturday Aug. 21 at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City.
Sidney Fell
Son of Alexandra and Samuel Fell, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Isabella Greenberg
Daughter of Amy Greenberg and Hogni Juliusson, Saturday, Sept. 4 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Harrison Maring
Son of Karen Aidem and Harry Maring, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.
Ori Yakov Miasnik
Son of Guy and Michal Miasnik, Saturday, Aug. 21 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.
Sasha Seid
Daughter of Deborah Jaffe and Jamin Seid, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.
Ben Sofer
Son of Marla and Yaniv Sofer, Saturday, Sept. 4 at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.
Nate Vachal
Son of Kali Zivitz, Saturday, Sept. 11 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.