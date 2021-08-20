Lifecycle announcements for the week of August 20, 2021

Births

Lauren Palmor and David Kiferbaum of Noe Valley, San Francisco are delighted to announce the arrival of their son, Asher Samuel Kiferbaum, born at UCSF on July 20, 2021. Asher is already loved by his grandparents Julian and Linda Palmor of Los Altos, California and Jacob and Sandy Kiferbaum of Glencoe, Illinois. He was also joyfully welcomed into the world by his uncle, Joseph Kiferbaum, and his aunts, Marissa Palmor and Samantha Kiferbaum.

B’nai Mitzvah

Carter Abrams

Son of Adrienne and Howard Abrams, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Sophia Michelle Brenner

Daughter of Diana and Stephen Brenner, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Sophia Cole

Daughter of Staci and Cary Cole, granddaughter of Shirley and Ben Eisler and Harold and Sandee Cole, Saturday Aug. 21 at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City.

Sidney Fell

Son of Alexandra and Samuel Fell, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Isabella Greenberg

Daughter of Amy Greenberg and Hogni Juliusson, Saturday, Sept. 4 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Harrison Maring

Son of Karen Aidem and Harry Maring, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Ori Yakov Miasnik

Son of Guy and Michal Miasnik, Saturday, Aug. 21 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Sasha Seid

Daughter of Deborah Jaffe and Jamin Seid, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ben Sofer

Son of Marla and Yaniv Sofer, Saturday, Sept. 4 at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Nate Vachal

Son of Kali Zivitz, Saturday, Sept. 11 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.