Lifecycle announcements for the week of Aug. 6, 2021

Anniversaries

Mazel tov to Pamela and Nelson Heller on their 50th wedding anniversary! Since their wedding on Aug. 14, 1971, they have lived in St. Louis, Chicago, San Diego, and now San Francisco. They are loved by many, including their daughter Meredith Heller, son-in-law Blake Kutner, and grandchildren Sage and Rye Kutner of San Francisco, and daughter Rebecca Block, son-in-law Kevin Block and grandchildren Joshua and Naomi Block of Houston.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Julius Frederick Braun

Son of Jessica and Ben Braun, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Isaac Braunig

Son of Lindsay and Warren Braunig, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Eva Burg

Daughter of Tamara and Aaron Burg, Saturday, Aug. 14, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton. For her mitzvah project, Eva spent several mornings tidying up our local parks.

Chloe Gensler

Daughter of Lianna Gensler and Scot Gensler, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Madison Gensler

Daughter of Lianna Gensler and Scot Gensler, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Asher Goodman

Son of Kendra Barnett and Adam Goodman, Saturday, Aug. 21 at Chadeish Yameinu Jewish Renewal in Santa Cruz.

Asher Grossman

Son of Michelle Sintov and Gary Grossman, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Joshua Kaminsky

Son of Lisa Materson and Phil Kaminsky, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Sophie Krikheli

Daughter of Jennifer and Jerry Krikheli, Saturday, Aug. 21 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Sophia is an 8th-grade student at Paul Revere Charter Middle School. For her Tzedakah/Tikkun Olam Project, Sophie has been tutoring students.

Jacob Lutterkort

Son of Tamara Troy and David Lutterkort, Saturday, Aug. 21 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Raven MatoWi

Daughter of Shannon Freed, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Chadeish Yameinu Jewish Renewal in Santa Cruz.

Lydia Mitz

Daughter of Elizabeth Olson and Daniel Mitz, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Lydia will be a 9th-grader at Palo Alto High School. For her Tzedakah/Tikkun Olam Project, she has been working with LifeMoves Family Services.

Maya Samantha Schrager

Daughter of Ruth and Matt Schrager, Saturday, Aug. 21 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Tabitha Monterrey Seitchik

Child of Sarah and James Seitchik Sebastian and Ariel Garcia Monterrey, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Congregation Ner Shalom in Cotati.

Tyler Soofer

Son of Deborah and Guiv Soofer, Saturday, Aug. 21 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Max Jacob Spier

Son of Jonathan and Brandy Anne Spier, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Max is an 8th-grade student at Hillview Middle School.

Max Jacob Wasserstein

Son of Caryn and Kevin Wasserstein, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Max is a 9th-grader at Kehillah Jewish High School in Palo Alto. For his Tzedakah/Tikkun Olam Project, he helped provide recess equipment for Ravenswood School District.

Noa Weinberger

Daughter of Beverly and Leor Weinberger, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.