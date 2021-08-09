Israel to serve as hub for Google’s ‘data arms race’

Google has announced that two new submarine cables, meant to assure fast data transfer for years to come, will use Israel as their pivotal connection point.

One cable, called “Blue,” will link Italy, France and Greece to Israel, while the second, “Raman” (named after C.V. Raman, a physicist who won a Nobel Prize in 1930), will continue to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India.

The two cables will be connected on land. According to Israeli tech news site CTech, Blue will enter Israel off the Tel Aviv coast and Raman will start from the Israel-Jordan border near the southern city of Eilat. CTech said Israeli telecom Bezeq was the winning bidder to supply the land for the connection.

While the announcement concerns two cables, according to Haaretz, it’s really one cable split into two so as not to give the impression that an Israeli cable is crossing into Saudi Arabia.

“Google users and Google Cloud customers will benefit from increased capacity and decreased latency to regions in the area,” the Mountain View-based company said in its announcement on the site.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which wrote about the project in an earlier phase, the cables are part of the “data arms race” between the tech giant and its rivals, such as Facebook, which all rely on consistent and reliable data flow in order to provide computing services to clients.