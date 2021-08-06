Female athlete raising her arms in victory
Alix Klineman celebrates after her beach volleyball team defeated Team Australia for a gold medal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo/JTA-Sean M. Haffey-Getty)

Stanford alum wins beach volleyball Olympic gold in Tokyo

By Emily Burack, JTA | August 6, 2021

After failing to make the indoor volleyball team for the 2016 Olympics, Alix Klineman decided she would switch her sport to beach volleyball. She explained, “I looked at the beach as a new opportunity and a chance to chase my dreams without anybody having to give me approval or put me on a roster.”

The decision has paid off: At her first-ever Olympics in Tokyo, the Jewish athlete took home gold with partner April Ross.

Seeded second in the beach volleyball tournament, the team defeated an Australia duo 21-15, 21-16. Klineman and Ross dropped only one set in the entire tournament.

Emily Burack

JTA correspondent

JTA

Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service.