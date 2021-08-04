Arrested Los Gatos man’s ‘manifesto’ reveals disturbing scenarios

Prosecutors in Santa Clara County released excerpts Monday from the handwritten journal of Wesley Martines, a 32-year-old man who trafficked in white separatist and antisemitic views and who authorities say carried a cache of illegal weapons in his pickup truck at the time of his arrest last month.

Filed alongside a bail motion in Santa Clara County Superior Court, the journal excerpts lend insight into the thinking of the Los Gatos man arrested July 9, who prosecutors say poses a threat to public safety. He was found in possession of two high-powered assault rifles, a concealed handgun, multiple high-capacity rifle magazines and materials for a pipe bomb, according to police reports and photos released by authorities.

In his journal, Martines described an idealized town far from San Francisco and Los Angeles for “right-leaning white Christians” only.

Written in careful block script often adorned with flowery page headers, the excerpts released by prosecutors contain segments devoted to white separatist views, including a description of the hypothetical “all white town.” Other pages contain detailed plans for armed robberies (labeled “Ideas for $$$”), others bear confessions of violent fantasies and dreams of revenge against a person called only “P1.” Still others contain poignant expressions of love for romantic partners and his mother.

And yet while the journal excerpts paint a portrait prosecutors have found disturbing and potentially dangerous, they also show that some official statements made in the days following Martines’ arrest may have been exaggerated. On July 15, District Attorney Jeff Rosen’s office issued a press release titled “Los Gatos Man Charged with Illegal Arsenal, had ‘Cop Killer’ Bullets and Racist Manifesto”; it stated that police had found a “handwritten manifesto” saying Martines “wanted to wipe out the Black, Hispanic, and Jewish populations.”

While Martines expresses strong racial grievances and interest in white power groups in the journal, he does not write about “wiping out” minority groups.

Still, Deputy District Attorney Olivia Mendoza, who is arguing the case, says there is plenty to worry about in the journal entries, including insinuations that Martines believes he is a psychopath, and detailed plans for violent crimes. Among the latter are bank robbery plots that name specific bank branches and are replete with floor plans, street maps, lists of necessary supplies, weapons and accomplices.

One journal section, called ways “to start making real money,” is formatted as an outline, listing categories with bullet points. One is “Robbery – strong arm” that lists possible targets like liquor stores, gas stations, a pharmacy and “drug dealers.” Another is “B & E,” breaking and entering, naming “Guns/Ammo,” “Office Depot,” “phone shop” and “Williams Sonoma.”

The journal contains musings about “the end of days,” the Antichrist, “Lucifer” and the numbers “666.” Among the signs that the end is near are “the return of Israel” and the “US declares Jerusalem is Jews capitol.”

The San Francisco office of the Anti-Defamation League shared concern about the newly released evidence in a statement to J. on Tuesday.

“Based upon the court filings, Mr. Martines seems obsessed by a toxic brew of hatred, resentment, and violent desires,” wrote regional ADL director Seth Brysk. “Although [Martines’] particular extremist ideology is not clear, his apparent disdain for the ‘other’ coupled with a cache of deadly weapons, raises grave concerns. We commend the alert tipster, responding law enforcement officers, and the District Attorney for preventing a potentially lethal attack.”

A handful of Martines’ journal pages describe white separatist beliefs, and it names a number of neo-Nazi and white nationalist movements.

Prone to making lists, Martines transcribes the names of 13 white power or xenophobic movements operating in California, including the American Neo Nazi Party, the Atomwaffen Division and Patriot Front. He lists 23 characteristics of an idealized “spot” or village for “right-leaning white Christian people.” Among them: It should be “cheap enough” to live but “not so cheap we’d get flooded.” It should allow “open carry,” high schools with “no free pass[es],” “girl bathrooms” and “boy bathrooms,” and no “1/2 breeds.”

Martines’ lawyer Elliot Silver has argued that his client did not have violent intentions and that depictions of bank robberies or other crimes were meant for artistic purposes, not as blueprints.

“The journal does make reference to ‘heists’ and plans,” Silver wrote in a filing last month, “but it is fantasy — art — made to seem real.”

Elsewhere, excerpts show Martines grappling with his mental health.

“It feels really weird,” he writes, “all my life I knew something about me was different, and spent sooo long trying to act like I was just like everyone else … my psychotherapist diagnosed me as having psychopathy everything made soo much sense.”

Martines’ bail sits at $300,000 and he remains incarcerated at Elmwood Correctional Complex in Milpitas. A bail hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11; prosecutors are arguing for bail to be revoked, citing a threat to public safety.