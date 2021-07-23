Lifecycle announcements for the week of July 23, 2021

Births

Grandparents Ellen and Dan Hartford of Palo Alto, along with 6-year-old Genzo Hartford, 4-year-old Yoshi Hartford, parents Mark and Midori Hartford currently living in Tokyo, Japan, and great-grandpa Joseph Schwartz of Sebastopol, welcome their first granddaughter, Chiyo Luna Hartford, born in Tokyo on June 25, 2021.

Aileen Frankel is delighted to share the news of her grandson, Amedeo Rumi Lasagni, born Sept. 27, 2020. Her proud parents, Serra Sabuncuoglu and Leonardo Lasagni, are raising Amedeo in their home in High Falls, New York.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Simone Andrade

Daughter of Rebecca Handler and David Andrade, Saturday, July 31 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Willa Andrade

Daughter of Rebecca Handler and David Andrade, Saturday, July 31 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Issa Belle Block Kwong

Daughter of Elizabeth Block and Evri Kwong, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Congregation Ner Shalom in Cotati.

Arwen Cronin

Daughter of Laura Steinborn and Dan Cronin, Saturday, July 24 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Oscar Melet

Son of Nicole Melet and Stone Melet, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jackson Powell

Son of Jessica and Jeremy Powell, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Chadeish Yameinu Jewish Renewal in Santa Cruz.

Emma Raukhman

Daughter of Katherine and Gary Raukhman, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Milo Richtel

Son of Meredith Barad and Matthew Richtel, Saturday, Aug. 7 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jared Meyer Saal, son of Susan and Nate Saal, and grandson of Harry and Carol Saal and Michael and Diane Steiner, will commemorate his bar mitzvah with a ceremony and celebration at the Oshman Family JCC on Aug. 7. Jared is a recent graduate of Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School. For Jared’s Tikkun Olam Project, we are assembling backpacks filled with school supplies to donate to local middle and high school students who are living in LifeMoves interim housing while their families work toward stability and self-sufficiency.