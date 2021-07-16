Obituaries for the week of July 16, 2021

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Simmie Baum

Dec. 26, 1927-July 8, 2021

Simmie Baum died in Walnut Creek on July 8, 2021 at 93 years of age. She was born in Poland and immigrated to Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 10. She raised a family and lived in Columbus, Ohio, with her beloved husband, Eric, of 53 years before moving to California in 1988, where she lived in Rossmoor for more than 30 years.

Simmie was the loving and devoted mother of Randy (Betsy), Amy (Steve) and David (Andrea); the adoring grandmother of Alexandra (Sean), Katie, Scott, Jenna, Jeffrey, Alyssa and Joshua.

A private family burial service was held on July 13 at the Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Temple Beth Abraham (Oakland) or Hebrew Free Loan Association (San Francisco).

Jane Eva Beckerman

Sept. 29, 1926-July 13, 2021

Our dear Jane Eva Beckerman, who had a beautiful smile, passed away peacefully in her home on July 13, 2021, at the age of 94. She is survived by her most loving and devoted family, which includes her husband of 72 wonderful years, Hugo Beckerman, her three children and their spouses, Larry (Marie) Beckerman, Ruth (Roberto) Loret de Mola and David (Catherine) Beckerman; her six grandchildren, Aaron Beckerman, Leah and Josh Loret de Mola, Andrew, Caitlin and Daniel Beckerman; her sister-in-law, Marion Friedeberg; niece Debra Hoiem and nephews Mark and Michael Friedeberg.

Jane was born in Berlin, Germany to Ludwig Berliner and Charlotte Baer in 1926. In 1939, when she was 13, she was one of thousands of children who were separated from their families and transported for safety to the U.K. on a rescue mission called Kindertransport. Her family arranged attendance at Walden Court School, where she excelled in math. Upon graduation, she trained as a nurse, worked in a hospital in London and volunteered assisting adolescent concentration camp survivors.

In 1947, she reunited in San Francisco with her father, Ludwig Berliner, and stepmother, Anni, who had fled to Shanghai from Germany. Her brother Hans would later join them. It was at the S.F. Jewish Community Center that she met her beloved Hugo, a romance which lasted 73 amazing years.

Jane loved to read, especially mysteries. She found great pleasure in knitting, crocheting and gardening. She was a wonderful cook, and she and Hugo hosted many parties for family and their many friends.

Jane will be so very missed, and she will live in our hearts forever and ever.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for the great care provided by Jewish Family and Children’s Services.

Funeral services were held at Salem Memorial Park, Colma.

Jerome Lustig

April 26, 1932-June 12, 2021

We are sad to share the news that on Saturday, June 12, we lost Jerome Lustig, at the age of 89.

Jerry was born to Leonard and Sadie Lustig in Hayward, CA, where the family originally settled in the early 1900s. He attended Hayward High School and subsequently attended Cal Berkeley. Following graduation from Cal, he enlisted in the military during the Korean War. He later led Lustig’s Furniture, the family store in Hayward that had been in business for the prior two generations. He also remained in the Army Reserves until retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Jerry met his lifelong partner and love of his life, Helen. Married in 1960, they eventually settled in Burlingame, where they raised their three children. Jerry and Helen had a passion for travel and animal welfare, including leading the African Travel Association, and actively fundraising for the San Francisco Zoo and Peninsula Humane Society. His final years at the Magnolia in Millbrae and in the Frank Residences at the Campus for Jewish Living in San Francisco were very precious to him. Most importantly, he was a devoted family man who deeply loved his wife and family.

He is survived by his three children Mitchell Lustig, Larry Lustig, Debra Stoffel, and seven granddaughters who adored him.

Memorial donations may be sent to City of Hope or Peninsula Humane Society.

Linda Mankin

Feb. 14, 1928–June 12, 2021

Linda Mankin passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 12.

She was born in 1928 in Yonkers, NY to Russian immigrants. She spoke only Yiddish at home until she entered public school. She played piano from an early age, encouraged by her father, Ephraim Rosenthal, who was a musician and artist.

She received her BA in music education from NYU in 1949, and was named “Outstanding Woman Graduate” from the education department that year. At NYU, she met Herbert Mankin, who was studying dentistry there. They married in late 1949. Their first child, Lisa, was born in 1952 in Charleston, SC.

When Herb finished a stint in the Army, they moved to the West Coast, settling in Palo Alto, CA. They were among the founding families of Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

They had two boys, Gary (1954) and Kenneth (1959). Thereafter, Linda returned to school at Stanford University, earning her MA in music composition. She directed the Palo Alto Chamber Singers, a madrigal choir, continuing that role into the late ’60s.

She taught music at Foothill College for 25 years, also directing the Foothill Madrigal Choir. She lectured and wrote articles on music, focusing particularly on women composers and music education. She wrote original music, including scoring several psalms.

When Herb retired, she followed suit. She took up playing jazz, performing with several bands, and she continued to lecture and write about music until he passed in 2007. In 2009, she moved to the Moldaw Family Residences in Palo Alto, taking the reins of the Moldaw Singers for a decade, enriching the lives of residents there with biannual concerts, each on a unique theme.

She spent a good deal of time there with Julius Blank, one of the so-called Traitorous Eight engineers who created the first integrated circuit at Fairchild Semiconductor. He passed in 2011, and the next year she met professor Thomas Rossing, who was still teaching at Stanford, and is an expert on the physics of musical instruments. They enjoyed musical and arts events together.

Even after retiring from directing the Moldaw Singers, Linda continued to play and lead singalongs at the Moldaw until the very end. She also gave impromptu duet performances with her neighbor, guitarist Al Dorogusker.

She is survived by her children (Lisa, Gary and Ken) and their spouses, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She would have encouraged charitable contributions be made to needy public school music programs.

Ron Naggar

A devoted son, brother, uncle, friend and doctor, Ron was known for his humility, sense of humor, generosity and compassion. He graduated from UC Berkeley and received his medical degree from UC Davis, becoming a distinguished physician at the VA in Fresno and an associate professor at UCSF Medical Center. He was beloved by his co-workers and patients.

Ron was fiercely independent and widely traveled. Wherever he traveled, Ron learned the local language, studied the culture, knew the arts and customs and became part of the community.

Musically and athletically gifted, Ron loved sports, music and movies, and was a remarkable talent in the kitchen. His breadth of knowledge in multiple fields, including science, literature and history, was unparalleled.

He was a joyous collector of old toys and other mid-century items. He lived a full and happy life on his own terms.

We will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his sister Mickey Naggar Bourne and brother Auri Naggar. Ron is survived by his brother David Naggar and sister Tammy Naggar Donovan, as well as his nephews Jed, Josh, Danny and Joseph and nieces Sari and Elizabeth.

Donations in Ron’s name can be made to: American Ex-Prisoners of War Fresno Chapter No. 1, c/o Commander Vern Schmidt, 315 E. Nees Ave. No. 104, Fresno, CA 93720-2013.

Al Platt

March 3, 1935-June 17, 2021

Alvin Platt of Palo Alto, California, passed away peacefully at home, with loved ones at his side on June 17, 2021.

He lived with dignity for many years though affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Al was born March 3, 1935 in Chicago to Nettie and Raymond Platt.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Barbara (Schiller), five children and family throughout the U.S.

Family, friends and all who knew him will remember his loving generosity and wisdom.

Visit RememberingAlvinPlatt.com for more about Al and to post condolences and messages.

Martha Rosenberg

Sept. 28, 1925-June 20, 2021

Martha Ann Davis Rosenberg died on June 20, 2021 at 95 years old, passing peacefully at home. Martha was born in 1925 in Lynchburg, VA to parents Yetta and Julius Davis. An only child, from an early age Martha immersed herself in her studies, attending The College of William and Mary. A chance blind date through nearby UVA’s Hillel House introduced her to her love-for-the-ages husband Dr. Milton Lewis Rosenberg with whom she is now reunited. Their wonderful 67-year marriage saw a cross-country move to San Antonio, TX during WWII, and eventually led them to San Francisco, where Milton became a physician with Stanford University, eventually starting his own practice and recruiting Martha with her Southern hospitality and charm to help him build a loyal following of patients.

Mainstay patrons of SF arts and culture, they supported the San Francisco Symphony, Opera, and were philanthropically involved with many organizations: Hadassah, Jewish Federation and JFCS. Proud of her Jewish heritage, Martha served on the board of Temple Emanu-El, and was known for the stunning flower arrangements she created for Shabbat services every Friday evening at the Temple for many years.

Martha was an active member of the San Francisco Garden Club, a league champion tennis player — winning her last trophy in her 80s with the Grandmother’s Cup — and a ranked bridge player, earning her Bronze Life Master status. In her later years she was rarely seen without a bridge hand practice book. Her love and appreciation of art led her and Milton on museum-curated tours all over the world, and their lovely San Francisco home displayed artworks from many cultures, collected during their travels.

As a widow she relocated to Santa Barbara, beginning a new chapter of life. Widely known and now remembered for her graciousness, she made many new friends and quickly became involved in her new community, supporting The Music Academy, UCSB Arts & Lectures speaker series, Congregation B’nai B’rith Synagogue and continued to be a Lion of Judah with the SB Jewish Federation.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Milton, and survived by her children, Bruce, Stuart (Debra), and Robin Cerf (Daniel). Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren, Jordan (Jordan), Bradley, Josh (Rebecca), Kara, and her great-granddaughter, Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite Jewish charity.

Matthew Basil Weinberg

Jan. 24, 1934-June 26, 2021

Matthew Basil Weinberg passed away late in the evening on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in San Francisco. Matthew was born in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 24, 1934 to Irving and Blanche Weinberg.

After graduating from Midwood High School in Brooklyn, Matthew went on to earn an AB, cum laude, from Dartmouth College in 1955 and a JD from Harvard Law School in 1960. His law school years were interrupted during his service as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the United States Navy aboard the USS Salem stationed in the Mediterranean Sea.

A prolific debater, Matthew received the Daniel Webster Debate Award from Dartmouth College, the Class of 1866 Oratorical Prize from Dartmouth College and the Williston Competition prize from Harvard Law School.

Following law school, Matthew moved to Los Angeles, where he was Deputy Attorney General for the State of California and Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County. He then moved to Sacramento to serve as Special Counsel to Gov. Pat Brown, which included campaigning across the state with Gov. Brown during Brown’s successful 1962 reelection campaign against former Vice President Richard Nixon.

In 1964, Matthew moved to San Francisco to enter private practice. He eventually established his own law firm, the Matthew B. Weinberg Professional Corporation. Matthew retired in 2010. During his nearly 50-year career in the law, he prevailed in every case that he took to trial, including the landmark victory in People of Berkeley v. Bay Area Rapid Transit, a case that forced the BART tracks underground at the Ashby Station in order to avoid creating a physical barrier in an increasingly segregated Berkeley. After 25 years as a trial lawyer, and at the urging of family, Matthew pivoted to a transactional practice, specializing in health care and real-estate law.

Matthew was active in the Jewish community in San Francisco and nationally, serving as chairman of the JCRC of San Francisco, president of the American Friends of Hebrew University (Northern California chapter), chairman of Israel Bonds in San Francisco, president of the Young Adults Division of the Jewish Federation, and on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Jewish Federation and the Jewish Home for the Aged.

Matthew met Barbara Kovitz at a Young Adults Division event in 1969. They married in 1972 at a ceremony held at the Concordia-Argonaut Club in San Francisco and remained happily married for 48½ years.

In addition to Barbara, Matthew is survived by his two sons Mark (of Los Angeles) and Daniel (of San Francisco), Daniel’s wife, Elana, and his four granddaughters, Leia, Hannah, Audrey and Sasha. When not spending time with his family, Matthew loved to travel the globe with Barbara, ski big mountains, cheer on the Giants, 49ers and Warriors, and overlook his Napa vineyard where he grew, harvested, pressed and bottled his own Cabernet Sauvignon.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the S.F.-based Jewish Community Federation or the San Francisco Opera.