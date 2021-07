Lifecycles for the week of July 9, 2021

B’nai Mitzvahs

Sofia Berenbaum

Daughter of Rose Cohen and Emiliano Berenbaum, Saturday, July 31 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Griffin Bierner

Son of Constance and Gann Bierner, Saturday, July 10 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Alice Cavillones

Daughter of Nancy and Henry Cavillones, Saturday, July 24 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Jacob Kaplan

Son of Paige and Mike Kaplan, Saturday, July 3 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Sofia and Ella Rubenstein

Daughters of Krista Ramonas and Gordon Rubenstein, Saturday, July 31 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Naomi Schwartzer

Daughter of Jacqueline and Robert Schwartzer, Saturday, June 26 at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Dalia Wolkoff

Daughter of Dina Wolkoff and Tal Birdsey, Saturday, July 31 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.