East Bay fellowship aims to become farm system for future Jewish leaders

Who are the Bay Area’s Jewish community leaders of tomorrow?

That’s what a new program launched by the JCC of the East Bay aims to find out.

Now soliciting applicants for its inaugural 2021-2022 cohort, the JCC East Bay Young Professionals Leadership Development Fellowship seeks to identify, and develop, promising and ambitious young Jewish professionals to become the nonprofit directors, activists and administrators of the future.

Funding for the brand-new initiative comes from Taube Philanthropies, the Rodan Family Foundation and the Libitzky Family Foundation, the JCC said.

Over a series of monthly seminars beginning in October and running through next summer, fellows will attend a guest speaker series featuring local Jewish community leaders and sit for discussions on relevant topics, such as the Bay Area’s Jewish community history, how to apply Jewish texts and traditions to leadership roles today, and how to foster diversity, equity and inclusion in Jewish spaces.

Fellows will be matched with a mentor, a “seasoned community leader,” according to the JCC, to pair with their leadership interests and aspirations.

Then they’ll apply what they’ve learned in the real world. At the culmination of the program, fellows will be asked to undertake a “capstone project,” addressing “an area they have identified as a gap, challenge, or opportunity in the Jewish community,” according to Alystar Sacks, JCC program manager for young professionals and civic engagement. Capstone projects may receive funding from the JCC.

The target age for fellows is “post-college, pre-family,” according to the JCC’s online description of the program. “That said, those who did not attend college and/or do not plan to create a traditional family are also welcome to apply,” it adds.

The priority deadline for applications is July 26. Applications can be found here.