Deaths for the week of July 2, 2021

Marilyn Vicki Damon Diamond

May 4, 1942–June 23, 2021

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend — Marilyn Vicki Damon Diamond passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 23, 2021.

Marilyn was born in the San Fernando Valley, to Elinore and Max Damon, where she lived her entire childhood, along with her younger brother, Frank. She happily came north to UC Berkeley, and after graduating earned a Teacher Credential at San Francisco State. She then met Marvin, whom she would spend the next 56 years with. They married in 1966, and after a year in Cleveland, returned to Los Angeles, where they raised two sons, Todd and Craig Yonah. Marilyn also spent those years building a career, a synagogue and many friendships. In 1992, Marilyn and Marvin returned to San Francisco, where Marilyn became a die-hard Giants fan! She was thrilled to live the last five years of her life with Marvin in the Oakland home of Craig Yonah, Rocio, Sivan and Eitan.

Marilyn loved special moments together with bicoastal families – and she absolutely loved spoiling her grandchildren with meaningful tokens of love. She was an avid reader and passed along this love to her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin, her children, Todd and Craig Yonah, her daughters-in-law Paula and Rocio, grandchildren Sivan, Lorena, Eitan and Raquel, her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Linda, her beloved dog Sy, and her great grand dogs Katara and Latte.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.