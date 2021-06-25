Lifecycles for the week of June 25, 2021

Births

Proud parents Alex Corvin and Eric Walder are delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter, Winnie Rae Walder, born on May 26, 2021, at 3:31 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz. and measuring 19.5 inches. Winnie is the fifth generation in her family born in San Francisco and is the great-granddaughter of Adele Corvin of San Francisco. The entire family welcomes their newest member with joyful hearts.

Benjamin and Alexandra Porush joyfully announce the birth of their daughter, Kaete Townshend Porush, on June 4, 2021, in San Francisco. Proud grandparents are David and Sally Porush of San Mateo and Scott Fetherston and Charlotte Salomon of Carmel. Kaete Townshend is named for her late great-grandmothers, both of whom were women of valor.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Maya Bujanover

Daughter of Karen Braverman and Shay Bujanover, Saturday, July 3 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Levi Chabon

Son of Rabbi Jennie and Steve Chabon, Saturday, June 26 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Wren Dieter-Weisman

Daughter of Jeanette Weisman and Mark Dieter, Saturday, June 26 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Sophia Dumitru-Rose

Daughter of Simona Dumitru-Rose and Jeffrey Rose, Saturday, June 26 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Wyatt Fitzmyers

Son of Karine and Peter Fitzmyers, Saturday, June 26 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Cecily Hauser

Daughter of Leslie and Marc Hauser, Saturday, June 19 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Ari Massey

Son of Debra and Joanna Oren Massey, Saturday, June 26 at Congregation Beth El in Berkeley.

Lily Miller

Daughter of Laura and Jason Miller, Saturday, June 12 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Xavier Phillips

Son of Galia Amram and A. Charles Phillips, Saturday, June 19 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Micah Elliot Silk was called to the Torah on Saturday, May 29 at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Celebrating with him were parents Marne and Shawn Silk, siblings Joseph and Zachary; grandparents Hal and Doreen Silk; Shawn’s siblings Paul (wife Erika and children Corey and Jordan) and Lori Silk (daughter Elana), along with Rabbi Corey Helfand and Cantor Doron Shapira. Micah’s simcha was the first bar mitzvah held inside the sanctuary in over a year.