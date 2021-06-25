Deaths for the week of June 25, 2021

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Dr. Herbert Jerome Konkoff

April 7, 1934–June 20, 2021

With heavy hearts, we announce that Dr. Herbert Jerome Konkoff passed on June 20, 2021, in Tiburon, CA, at the age of 87. Herbert “Herbie” was born in San Francisco on April 7, 1934.

As a young boy, he lived in San Francisco with his Mother Sima, Father Leon, and was the elder brother to Alexander and sister Lorraine. They grew up in a Jewish home and often spoke Russian. Herbie attended Winfield Scott Elementary and George Washington High School. He attended the University of California, Berkeley, and earned his Degree of Doctor of Medicine from the University of California, San Francisco. During Medical school Herb met and married Arlene, his first wife. Following Medical School, Herb was an intern at Mount Zion Hospital in San Francisco and his son, Stephen, was born. Once his internship was completed, he joined the military, traveling to Germany with his family.

He attained the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Tank Corps and was the platoon physician, awarded a Purple Heart for his service. Having completed his service, which he considered his patriotic duty, he and his family returned to San Jose. Then, his daughter Lisa was born, and Herb completed his residency as Chief Resident and became a Urologic Surgeon. Once his residency was completed, Herb moved back to San Francisco, opened a private practice, and practiced for over 50 years. Assisting in the first successful kidney transplant in San Francisco as a young doctor, he eventually became the oldest practicing Urologist in the state.

As a child, he lived in the Marina District of San Francisco. His father owned a poultry shop in Victor’s market on Chestnut Street, and Herb made deliveries by bicycle. Following the passing of Herb’s Mother, his father married Helen Banks, who had two children from a prior marriage.

In the late nineteen-sixties, Herb moved to Marin County, and in the mid-seventies, Herb met his second wife Beverly, who had three children from a prior marriage.

Herb was an avid baseball fan as a child. As a teenager, Herb was an usher at Kezar Stadium for the San Francisco Seals. Herb became a fan of the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland A’s, and San Francisco Giants as an adult. Herb also loved photography, opera, ballet, symphony, and theatre. Being a Historian, he was the past President of the San Francisco Historical Society, and he aided in preserving historic properties. He knew the city like the back of his hand. Volunteering was meaningful to him: coaching Little League, being a Scout Master, and Brownie Troop leader.

Additionally, he was a great storyteller and toastmaster and loved to socialize and travel. He had lifelong friends that meant the world to him. In his later years, Herb loved spending time with his grandchildren, which was the greatest pleasure of his life. His legacy is his kindness.

Herb’s loyal friend Norman Krug stated, “What a wonderful man and great loss.” When interviewed by his Grandson, Keena, and asked how he would like to be remembered, he answered, “A good man who did good things for others.”

Herb’s loved ones who have passed prior are his Mother Sima, Father Leon, Stepmother Helen, Brother Alexander, and Auntie Mania Green. He is loved deeply by his children: Stephen Konkoff (Helen) and Lisa Konkoff-Vasiloff (Mark); grandchildren: Bradley (Stephanie), Candice, Janae, and Keena; great-grandchildren: Ryian and Harlen; Sisters: Lorraine Dinits (Allan); sister-in-law, Nadine Katz, and Stepsisters Lauren and Linda; Nieces and Nephews: Stacey, Greg (Stephanie), Sharon, Scott (Stacie), Alexander, Marco, Aliyah, Leo and many other extended family members and friends who he loved dearly.

If you would like to donate in honor of Dr. Herbert Konkoff, please donate to the American Cancer Society.

Sinai-SF

Alan Sol Smith

June 30, 1933–June 14, 2021

Alan Sol Smith, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 87.

Alan was President and co-owner of the Crown Market, a kosher supermarket with stores in West Hartford, New Haven and Springfield, MA. The West Hartford store remains an institution in that community and continues to draw customers from around New England, 81 years after the Crown was co-founded by Alan’s father, Sam Smith.

Alan married his high school sweetheart, Paula (North), on August 16, 1953, and they have shared a long, loving adventure and nearly 68 years of marriage. Together they raised three children, Steven, Joshua and Tovia, who will remember him for the way he offered unwavering support and grounding, while at the same time, encouraging them to chase their dreams, wherever that may lead. He delighted in watching his children marry, and loved Darci, Lael and Michael as his own, and he adored his grandchildren Jaron, Talia, Arianna, Drew, Sophie Ana, Laina and Jonathan.

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Beta Gamma Sigma, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 1954, Alan went on to become a CPA. He practiced for several years, before taking over the family business and running the Crown Market for a quarter-century. Alan was dedicated to his volunteer work in the Hartford Jewish community, serving on several boards including the Jewish Federation, the Jewish Community Center and the Hebrew Academy of Greater Hartford (aka New England Jewish Academy), leading the school’s move from Hartford to a state-of-the-art campus in Bloomfield, CT. He was known for his integrity, his passionate commitment to the community and his philanthropy.

Alan first grew to love San Francisco when he was stationed to serve in the U.S. Army at the Presidio in 1954 for two years. After retiring at age 55, he and Paula first enjoyed retirement on the East Coast until 1998, when they made the move back to the Bay Area.

Alan is survived by his wife, Paula, their three children and seven grandchildren.

Donations can be made to the New England Jewish Academy, 300 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117, and/or Rhoda Goldman Plaza (aka Scott Street Senior Housing Complex), 2180 Post St., San Francisco, CA 94115.

Sinai-SF