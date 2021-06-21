The Osher Marin JCC is continuing its “Terrific Tastings,” the pandemic-born event put together by the JCC’s director of adult learning and living, James Sokol. Sokol is a self-described “cheesehead, wino, chocoholic and more,” whose motto is “life is too short to eat bad food.” For each program, participants are shipped items ahead of time, then log onto Zoom where Sokol is joined by the founder of the company. Tastings have featured wine, cheese, caramel, brownies, nut butters, doughnuts and more. The series recently passed its one-year anniversary.

On July 11, Sokol will be in conversation with Rustic Artisan Crisps founder Carol LeValley. Participants can order a discounted collection of three flavors to try before the event. Aug. 1 will feature Kansas City barbecue, and Aug. 15 will focus on aperitifs; it will feature Roger Morrison, founder of Jardesca, a California-made aperitif.

In putting together the series, Sokol said he wanted to highlight “family-owned, minority-owned and/or women-owned business that put a lot of personal passion into their foods and use natural, high-quality ingredients.”