These ice pops and ice cream pops are not only two perfect summertime treats, but they recreate two of my favorite New York Jewish treats in frozen form — egg creams and the black-and-white cookie.

Egg creams feature creamy white milk foam atop fizzy chocolate milk and are often served with pretzel rods. These ice pops replicate those flavors and use pretzel rods as sticks.

The ice cream pops combine vanilla and chocolate ice creams, cake crumbs and a chocolate coating to capture the magic of the cake-like cookies that are frosted with vanilla and chocolate icing.

Freeze the pops in the coldest part of your freezer, turning down the temperature if necessary. To unmold, dip molds into warm water for 20 seconds and slide pops out. Recipes are for 4 molds, each with a 3- to 4-ounce capacity.

“Egg Cream” Ice Pops

Makes 4 pops

2 Tbs. sweetened condensed milk

2 Tbs. plus ½ cup whole milk

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

3 Tbs. cup simple syrup (see note)

3 Tbs. cup chocolate syrup for milk

4 pretzel rods

Stir condensed milk and 2 Tbs. whole milk until well combined. Stir in vanilla. Pour or spoon into 4 ice pop molds. Place molds level and upright in freezer.

Mix simple syrup into chocolate syrup. Stir in ½ cup whole milk. Refrigerate.

Cut each of the pretzel rods into a 5-inch “stick” for the ice pops, reserve. (Snack on the leftover pretzel pieces.)

After the molds have been in freezer for 1½ hours, insert cut side of a pretzel rod “stick” into the frozen milk. If the stick is stable, insert the remaining sticks into the other molds, being careful not to poke pretzels through to bottom. (If not ready, return to freezer and try again in 30 minutes.) Freeze another 30 to 60 minutes until the rods are frozen in place.

Thoroughly stir the chocolate milk mix. Pour into molds, leaving ¼-inch headspace. Freeze overnight. Chill a metal tray. Remove pops from molds and place flat on tray. Return to freezer for 1 hour. Before serving, let sit at room temperature for 1 minute. Serve or wrap pops individually in plastic wrap and freeze for up to 5 days.

Notes: Refrigerate leftover condensed milk for up to 3 weeks. Simple syrup is available near the liquor aisle, or you can make it easily at home.

“Black and White Cookie” Ice Cream Pops

Makes 4 pops

¾ cup chocolate ice cream, softened

¼ cup chopped pound cake, divided, see note

¾ cup vanilla ice cream, softened

Chocolate shell (see below)

Have ready molds, with handles or sticks, for 4 ice pops.

Use a spoon to mix 2 Tbs. of pound cake crumbs into the chocolate ice cream. Press ice cream into each mold, packing it down as much as possible, to about the halfway point of each mold. Place molds level and upright in freezer.

Mix 2 Tbs. of pound cake crumbs into the vanilla ice cream. Remove halfway-filled molds from freezer and press vanilla-crumb mix into molds. Insert handles. Freeze overnight. Chill metal tray. Remove pops from mold. Place flat on tray. Freeze 1 hour. Make chocolate shell. Remove pops from freezer. Let rest 1 minute. Remove from tray. Dip or spoon chocolate onto chocolate ice cream half of pop. Let harden, 10 to 20 seconds. Serve, or lay flat on metal tray lined with parchment or waxed paper and refreeze. Wrap individually in plastic wrap. Store in freezer for up to 5 days.

Note: Use pound cake or other plain cake (or cupcake) chopped into ¼-inch pieces.

Chocolate shell: Place 3 oz. semisweet chocolate chips and 2 oz. (½ cup) room temperature coconut oil or vegetable shortening in a narrow, deep microwave safe bowl. Heat for 30 seconds on high. Stir. Repeat until smooth. Cool 5 minutes before using. Freeze leftovers for up to 3 months.