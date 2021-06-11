Lifecycles for the week of June 11, 2021

Birth

Proud grandparents Melissa and Ken Brenner of Woodland Hills and Elvira and Antonio Soto of Mexico City are thrilled to announce the arrival of their second grandson, Jonah Lev, who was born on 5/24 at 5:24! Loved and admired by parents Daniela and Ryan Brenner of Woodland Hills and welcomed with joy by big brother Luka.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Eyla Bauer

Daughter of Alisa Arquilevich and Rabbi Ryan Bauer, Saturday, June 12 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Benjamin and Maya Bergman

Children of Adriana and Erick Bergman, Saturday, June 12 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Levi Chabon

Son of Rabbi Jennie and Steve Chabon, Saturday, June 26 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Levi Chyorny

Son of Elena Dukhovny and Alexander Chyorny, Saturday, June 12 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Ziva Cohen

Daughter of Yoel and Julie Cohen, Saturday, June 12 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Emerson Cutler

Son of Laura Jernigan and Lawrence Cutler, Saturday, June 19 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sophia Dumitru-Rose

Daughter of Simona Dumitru-Rose and Jeffrey Rose, Saturday, June 26 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Wyatt Fitzmyers

Son of Karine and Peter Fitzmyers, Saturday, June 26 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Julian Goldstein

Son of Jenny Michaelson and Noah Goldstein, Saturday, June 19 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Samuel Haims

Son of Kendra and Joshua Haims, Saturday, June 19 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Parker Harad

Daughter of Mitchel and Kristin Harad, Saturday, June 12 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Gabriel Kolis

Son of Jessica and Michael Kolis, Saturday, June 19 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Jonah Nathaniel Mansky, son of Laura Fankushen and Paul Mansky of San Francisco and grandson of Ellet Beaudet of Walnut Creek, California, David Fankushen of San Anselmo, California, and Elizabeth and Leonard Mansky of Roslyn, New York, was called to the Torah as a bar mitzvah on June 5. Rabbi Katie Mizrahi of Or Shalom led the service.

Ari Massey, son of Debra and Oren Joanna Massey, will be called to the Torah under the redwoods on June 26. Ari has been a member of the Beth El Berkeley community since he was 9 months old and is looking forward to celebrating in person with family and friends. For his Tikkun Olam project, Ari is raising awareness about mental health and contributing to the Kevin Love Fund.

Elias Reed-Miguel

Son of Ali Reed and Ted Miguel, Saturday, June 12 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Dylan and Tyler Soofer

Sons of Deborah and Guiv Soofer, Saturday, June 19 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Aurora Stonehouse

Daughter of Ann and Steve Stonehouse, Saturday, June 12 at Temple Israel of Alameda.

Wren Dieter-Weisman

Daughter of Jeanette Weisman and Mark Dieter, Saturday, June 26 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.