The 11-day war between Hamas and Israel has ended, but the reverberations are being felt not just within Israel, where tensions in Arab-Jewish cities are still smoldering, but also in the Bay Area.

In the early days of the fighting last month, rallies in support of one side or the other were held in several local cities. They were relatively peaceful, although the pro-Palestinian rallies included anti-Israel slogans, some calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.

More alarming, along with the rallies came a big spike in anti-Jewish and anti-Israel activity; some 222 antisemitic incidents nationally were reported to the Anti-Defamation League between May 10 and May 23, an increase of 75 percent over the prior two weeks. Some of the incidents were local.

A Chabad preschool in San Francisco, for example, was vandalized with hateful graffiti on May 14, including the words “Death to Israil” (sic) on a wall where children could see it. And on June 6, antisemitic and anti-Israel graffiti was scrawled outside Manny’s café in San Francisco.

Moreover, the San Francisco teachers’ union passed a resolution on May 19 supporting the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel, and calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel. Two weeks later, anti-Israel protesters prevented an Israeli shipping company from unloading its cargo at the Port of Oakland.

This publication has reported on those incidents, but there have been many, many more. It’s clear that the Israel-Hamas conflict has invigorated anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hatred that has long been there, but now is coming to the surface and being given public expression.

It needs to be called out and resisted.

Speak out. Act righteously. Be proud to be Jewish.

Thankfully, our Jewish communal organizations have risen to the challenge without delay.

The regional office of the ADL and the S.F.-based Jewish Community Relations Council held a virtual, public debriefing on the Gaza conflict in which they discussed the difference between legitimate criticism of Israel and Israel-bashing. It was part of a national “Day of Action Against Antisemitism” organized by the ADL in Washington, D.C., which featured political leaders and celebrities, most of them not Jewish, denouncing anti-Jewish hatred.

Most recently, on June 4 the S.F.-based Jewish Community Federation, together with the JCRC, sent out a “call to action,” asking people to report antisemitic incidents, to speak out against the San Francisco teachers’ union resolution and to actively support anti-hate legislation in Sacramento.

We support this call.

Taking action and speaking out are the correct responses to these public expressions of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hatred. They don’t go away on their own.

We can do even more than that; we can set personal examples.

The JCRC’s Middle East director, Karen Stiller, suggested during the virtual forum that local Jews get more involved in local politics, show up at board meetings, and volunteer at food banks and homeless shelters. And, she said, we should do this “as a Jew — bring it all forward, your Jewish values and your Jewish identity.”

