Tammuz, 5781

June 10-July 9, 2021

This month of Tammuz is the Moon-ruled month of the Jewish year. Jacob’s blessing to Reuven, tribal ruler of this month, in Genesis 49:4 describes him as “unstable as water.” This denotes a special kind of movement associated with the flowing, instigative characteristic of Cancer/Sartan, this month’s ruling sign. A later passage in Ezekiel links this to the living waters of God’s future home, the prophesied Third Temple: unpredictable, always homing in on “home,” in whatever form that may take. This particularistic definition of “home” as embodied by Reuven evolves into the universalistic “home” of the future. As the Torah says, “my house will be a house of prayer for all people.”

The New Moon/Solar Eclipse of June 10, with both luminaries conjunct Mercury/Kochav retrograde ushers in Tammuz with a crisis in communications. Mars/Ma’adim enters Leo/Aryeh June 11, demanding noble and unselfish leadership. The second of 2021’s three Saturn/Shabbatai-Uranus/Oron conjunctions occurs on June 14, with Mercury and the North Lunar Node (which has a particular importance in Jewish astrology) trine Saturn, supporting innovative approaches to radical change within traditional frameworks. Jupiter/Tzedek retrograde in Pisces/Dagim from June 20 at the Summer Solstice/Tekufah Tammuz invites reassessment and readjustment of spiritual goals. Venus/Noga opposite Pluto June 23 is not above a power play, and the Full “Super” Moon in Capricorn/Gidi June 24 fully supports all measures towards stability and security, even Draconian ones. Venus in Leo opposite Saturn in Aquarius/D’li July 6 demonstrates the tensions between individual rights and collective responsibility.

May we, like Reuven’s waters, move from the narrowest understanding of identity to the broadest perception of what intimately, innately and universally connects all of us, and in so doing, bring the living waters of Moshiach-consciousness into this world.

Aries / Taleh

Focus on family during Tammuz but cultivate self-awareness; the New Moon/Solar Eclipse June 10 reflects potential for incendiary communications due to impatience. Mars/Ma’adim enters fiery Leo/Aryeh June 11, turning up the heat on an already smoldering summer. Tensions rise with Mars opposite Saturn/Shabbatai, trine Chiron (an erratic comet sometimes called the Wounded Healer), and square Uranus/Oron July 1-3. Like your tribal leader Yehuda, your wisest tactic is courageous, truthful and direct negotiation with opposing powers. You may find help from hidden allies and influential silent supporters, but only if you share your frustrations without blaming others.

Taurus / Shor

Power struggles within relationships June 23 at the opposition of Venus/Noga and Pluto lead to challenges around issues of control when Venus opposes Saturn/Shabbatai July 6. Security and stability are your priority, but partnership is more than simply managing the risk-reward ratio. Listen closely to your significant other June 12 at the Venus-Chiron square. If you’ve adjusted based on empathy and a desire to prioritize healing and wholeness, you’ll see improvement around July 7; if you ignore what you’re hearing, expect the unexpected July 8 at the square of Venus to Uranus/Oron.

Gemini / T’omim

New Moon/Solar Eclipse in Gemini June 10 during Mercury/Kochav retrograde may ask you to rethink everything you’ve planned in recent months. If an idea is solid, it will survive scrutiny. Don’t be afraid to closely examine hidden details. Mercury stations direct after June 22 but things aren’t truly back on track until after July 4. Repair wounded relationships with humility and empathy June 28-30. Mercury squares Neptune/Rahav July 6, revealing distorted perceptions you may have taken as objective reality in early June. Apologies are essential for mending broken trust.

Cancer / Sartan

Tammuz is your natal month, and you’re feeling extra emotional and unsettled around the New Moon/Solar Eclipse June 10. You’d like guarantees but all you’re getting are promises. The Full “Super” Moon in Capricorn/Gidi June 24 illuminates your need for a wise partner’s emotional containment. Last Quarter Moon in Aries/Taleh July 1 brings closure to a career situation you’ve been working to resolve for months. New Moon in Cancer July 9 is your real “New Moon” and time to review your intentions for the year ahead. Accept no substitutes for The Real Thing.

Leo / Aryeh

Sun and Moon conjunct Mercury/Kochav retrograde at the New Moon/Solar Eclipse June 10, could lead to big drama around miscommunications. Be impeccable with your words and keep receipts to prove that you said what you said. Look very closely at details involved in promises you’ve made June 13 when the Sun squares Neptune/Rahav. You may need to adjust expectations and refine assurances to others regarding your level of commitment at the Summer Solstice/Tekufah Tammuz June 20. Sun square Chiron and trine Neptune July 5-6; the warmth of your loyalty and generosity is a healing balm.

Virgo / Betulah

New Moon/Solar Eclipse in Gemini conjunct Mercury/Kochav retrograde June 10 creates doubt around career and professional decisions made under internal pressure in recent months. First Quarter Moon in Virgo June 17 gives you the opportunity to reevaluate choices and perhaps dial back certain declarations you made in the heat of emotional overwhelm. Mercury direct makes a square to Neptune/Rahav July 6, revealing new information you didn’t possess at the last retrograde square in early June. Support may come from unexpected sources, some of which will surprise you. You are allowed to change your mind!

Libra / Moznayim

Venus/Noga square Chiron and sextile Uranus/Oron June 12-13 with Moon in compassionate Cancer/Sartan opens a fountain of healing via sudden and surprising insights. Your sensitivity sensors are tuned to maximum capacity June 21 at the trine of Venus to Neptune/Rahav; but expect power struggles June 12-13 with Venus opposite Pluto and the Full “Super” Moon in Capricorn/Gidi demanding to know “who’s the boss?” perhaps one too many times. Fireworks are in order when Venus is opposite Saturn/Shabbatai July 6. Careful with incendiary ignition: The match is in your hands!

Scorpio / Akrav

Mars/Ma’adim enters Leo/Aryeh June 11, squaring your Sun and setting you up for conflicts between ego and desire during Tammuz. Moon in Scorpio at the Summer Solstice/Tekufah Tammuz with Jupiter/Tzedek retrograde in Pisces/Dagim connects you to your deepest emotions and rawest instincts. Venus/Noga opposite Pluto June 23 produces powerful passion and Last Quarter Moon in Aries/Taleh with Mars opposite Saturn/Shabbatai July 2 demonstrates that too much need for control is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Don’t be that straw. Courageous and vulnerable truth-telling brings healing when Mars trines Chiron and squares Uranus/Oron July 2-3.

Sagittarius / Keshet

New Moon/Solar Eclipse in Gemini June 10 precipitates a complete change of mind and heart around a mercurial relationship. Trust issues are paramount; surprising revelations come at Saturn/Shabbatai’s square to Uranus/Oron June 14. What looked at first free and easy now seems hard and expensive, at least on the emotional level. Someone you thought was on your side may be a fence-straddler; trust your feelings about this at Jupiter/Tzedek’s retrograde June 10. Venus/Noga in Leo/Aryeh from June 27 reminds you that losers who don’t believe in your magic need to get lost quickly.

Capricorn / Gidi

The Saturn/Shabbatai-Uranus/Oron square on June 14 with Saturn retrograde trined by Mercury/Kochav retrograde and the North Lunar Node enables powerful expression of your essential needs. Surprisingly, you’ve found freedom and creative expression within a previously unwanted structural situation imposed by external circumstances. Not only have you made lemonade out of lemons, it’s also delicious and profitable — do you really want to close down the stand? “Super” Full Moon in Capricorn June 24 brings insight. Saturn opposed first by Mars/Ma’adim July 1 and Venus/Noga July 6 reflects interpersonal resistance. Your loved ones are trying to help you, not control you.

Aquarius / D’li

The Saturn/Shabbatai-Uranus/Oron square June 14 with Venus/Noga sextiling Uranus brings original, creative energy into the realm of home and family. Refreshed environments bring renewed enthusiasm for shared spaces and common resources. Get stakeholder buy-in before making permanent changes. Modern planetary ruler Uranus is squared, in Leo/Aryeh, by both Mars/Ma’adim July 3 and Venus July 8. Romance, love and intimacy are at the forefront, and though you’ve never been conventional that doesn’t mean you don’t respect tradition. Surprise yourself and your significant other by playing by the rules — and surprise no one by playing to win.

Pisces / Dagim

The one-two punch of Jupiter/Tzedek in retrograde Pisces at the Summer Solstice/Tekufah Tammuz June 20 and Venus/Noga trine Neptune/Rahav June 21 deliver a knockout blow to doubts about following your instincts. Your emotional sensitivity is turned up to maximum. Neptune’s retrograde begins June 25, a good time to gain clarity around strong beliefs and the skills you need to express them clearly and rationally. Neptune is trined by the Sun and squared by Mercury/Kochav July 5-6, making you a powerful and articulate advocate for your unique vision. Use your persuasive charm to stimulate self-awareness in others.