Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of bloodshed

After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas agreed to a “mutual and simultaneous” ceasefire on Thursday that will begin at 2 a.m. Friday Israel time.

Israel’s security cabinet unanimously approved the move, according to reports, after military officials presented what they deemed the successful outcomes of their campaign.

“Hamas is deterred and suffered serious blows,” one official said, according to The Times of Israel.

A Hamas official confirmed the news to Reuters on Thursday.

President Joe Biden had added to the international pressure on Wednesday, stating on a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “de-escalation” within a day.

About 230 Gazans and 12 Israelis have died in the exchange of fire that began on May 9 with Hamas launching rockets into Israel.