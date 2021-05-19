Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attack Jews at LA restaurant

Groups of pro-Palestinian protesters attacked Jews in two separate incidents in Los Angeles this week.

Authorities are investigating one of the incidents as a possible hate crime.

In an altercation Tuesday night recorded on video, a group of men waving Palestinian flags attacked diners at a sushi restaurant in the neighborhood of Beverly Grove, throwing punches, bottles and other objects. The diners included a group of Jewish men.

Shocking videos from Los Angeles where Palestinians started attacking Jews Witnesses said 10 Palestinian cars rolled up and started hitting them with knives at a Sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills#israelunderfire pic.twitter.com/i1Au9sOEIh — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 19, 2021

Another man at the scene, who was not Jewish, told the local CBS affiliate that he and his group also were attacked and that he was pepper-sprayed when he tried to defend the group. He added that the attackers used antisemitic language to determine who at the restaurant was Jewish.

In an incident Monday night recorded by a security camera, an Orthodox Jewish man was chased by a caravan of Palestine supporters. He escaped unharmed.

The Los Angeles chapter of the Anti-Defamation League wrote on Twitter that it was “outraged” over reports of the attack.

We are outraged over reports of an antisemitic assault on diners at an LA restaurant and thank @LAPDHQ for investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Criticism of Israeli policy is not always antisemitic. Violent attacks while yelling antisemitic slurs is a hate crime. — ADL Los Angeles (@LA_ADL) May 19, 2021

“Criticism of Israeli policy is not always antisemitic. Violent attacks while yelling antisemitic slurs is a hate crime,” the organization wrote.

The Israeli-American Council, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit representing Israeli-American interests in the U.S., issued a statement calling the attack a “hate crime” and saying it was “deeply concerned” by the report.

Sinai Temple, the city’s largest Conservative congregation, sent an email to its members Wednesday acknowledging the attack and calling on law enforcement “to seek out the perpetrators, prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law and make clear that such crimes of hate will not be tolerated in our city or in our country.”

“We at Sinai who stand with Israel will not succumb to intimidation,” the synagogue’s rabbis and cantor wrote in the letter.