Deaths for the week of May 7, 2021

Donald Aaron Cherin

Feb. 18, 1945-April 30, 2021

Don passed peacefully in his sleep at home. Born in San Francisco in 1945 to Adina and Louis Cherin, Don was the second eldest of five children. His parents worked hard for the family; living the American dream.

He was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1963, and University of Oregon, class of 1967, where he met and married Nancy Sue Owen and had two daughters, Heather and Rebecca. Judaism was an integral part of Don’s life and he was an active member of Rodef Shalom in San Rafael for many years.

He had a strong commitment to his business, Cherin’s Appliance, where he worked alongside family members and a valued staff up through his final week. Don loved sports, was an avid skier, enjoyed golf, scuba diving and many other outdoor activities. He loved a good challenge or thrill. Don had an affinity for animals and loved having a dog by his side. He had many skills and could troubleshoot, repair, design and build things with ease. Family and tradition were of great importance.

Don is survived by his wife Margery Nossen Cherin; his daughters Heather Dale Cherin, Rebecca Cherin Lilien (Geoffrey); his siblings Feralee Levin (Charles), Marty Cherin (Rise), Sue Rushakoff (Robert); and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his brother Willie Cherin. Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Community Federation (jewishfed.org), Dogwood Animal Rescue (dogwoodanimalrescue.org) or the Anti-Defamation League (adl.org).

Carole Goldstein

April 28, 1934-March 21, 2021

Carole Goldstein passed away in New York on March 21, at the age of 86. Carole, the daughter of Ada and William Goldstein, was born and raised in San Francisco. Carole attended Washington High School and later moved to New York City. Though Carole was a second-generation San Franciscan, she was a New Yorker at heart. She spent most of her adult life in the city she loved best, enjoying ballet and opera and living life her way with wit and wisdom. She will be missed by family and friends.

Eleanor Willard Miller

Sept. 13, 1931-May 5, 2021

Eleanor Willard Miller passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021, at Rhoda Goldman Plaza in San Francisco. Ellie, a fourth-generation San Franciscan, was born Sept. 13, 1931 to Robert Henry Willard and Adelaide Klein Willard. Raised in Sea Cliff with older brothers Robert and Morton, Ellie graduated from Lowell and Cal.

In 1958, Ellie married Howard J. Miller, who predeceased her in January. She treasured adventure travel with Howie and the 25 years she spent working at San Francisco University High School.

She is survived by daughters Jeanne, Susan (Denis Roy), and grandchildren Zachary (Kelly), Taylor and Tucker.

The family is grateful to the Rhoda Goldman Plaza staff for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Achenbach Graphic Arts Council of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco ([email protected]).

Sol Silver

Oct. 7, 1928-April 30, 2021

Sol Silver, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his San Francisco home on April 30, 2021. He lost his battle with cancer; however, he was in good spirits even through his last days, as was his style, thinking about happy events in his wonderful life.

Born to immigrant parents in 1928, Sol, an only child, grew up in a multigenerational home in Detroit, Michigan, during the Great Depression.

Sol’s artistic and design sensibilities made the study of architecture a natural choice. He studied at Cass Technical Architecture School followed by University of Michigan’s School of Architecture (1951).

In 1953, he met his future wife, Judith, at a Young Judaea meeting and a short time later was drafted into the Army. In 1954, Judy and Sol were married in Detroit, following bootcamp and prior to his deployment to Fort Winfield Scott in San Francisco.

Sol brought his bride to live in San Francisco, and his parents and mother-in-law soon joined them. While in the Army, he was a cartographic specialist in the Corps of Engineers, Aerial Photo-Mapping Division.

After his military service, Sol and Judy settled in Sausalito, where Sol designed a modern wood and glass home for his wife and first child, son Samuel. The house in Sausalito, a triumph of mid-century style, was beautiful in form and function, and was one of several projects for which he received recognition and accolades over his career, including the AIA-Sunset Western Home Award.

Sol was in private practice for several years, designing many homes, schools, businesses and community centers in the S.F. Bay Area. He also lectured on architecture and design at University of California, Berkeley.

In 1961, the family grew when they adopted their daughter Sara, and 10 years later Abigail was born.

Sol left private practice and joined the Marin County Planning Department in 1967, where he worked with others tirelessly to successfully save the open spaces of Marin from urban sprawl and logging. After serving as Chief of Advanced Planning, Sol left his office in the Frank Lloyd Wright building in San Rafael in 1978, retiring from government work, and spent the next 12 years working for PG&E, trading his commute by car for a relaxing ferry ride.

Sol loved life. He never had a negative thing to say about anyone or anything, embodying the term “mensch.” He was always generous with his time. His sunny outgoing personality, passion for learning and his extraordinary ability to connect with people filled his life with friendships. Seemingly unstoppable, he enjoyed traveling, learning, life sculpture, visiting with friends and family, reading, art, volunteering in his community, tutoring children, music, exercise, tai-chi, theater, ice cream and, in general, living life to the fullest.

He was especially devoted to his synagogue, Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco, where he made the morning minyan his second home.

Sol supported and was active in many worthwhile endeavors, including the Jewish Community Library, Marin Agricultural Land Trust, Congregation Beth Sholom, S.F. Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theater and Fromm Institute for Lifelong Learning.

May his memory be a blessing.

