Births and B’nai Mitzvahs for the week of April 30, 2021

Births

Betty Dvorson joyfully announces the birth of her great-granddaughter, Noa Izabelle Fisher, born on April 6 in Berkeley. Noa is loved and adored by her parents, Geffan Pearlson and JR Fisher, 2-year-old brother Itai Maxwell, grandparents Mimi Dvorson and Nir Pearlson and Diane and John Fisher, and other great-grandparents Reggie and Jason Pearlson and the late Mel Dvorson.

B’nai Mitzvah

Tobiah Cohen

Son of Syvia Magid and Andrew Cohen, Saturday, May 1 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Benjamin Dade

Son of Victoria and Rick Dade, Saturday, May 15 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Kai Denmark

Son of Yuka Hachiuma and Andrew Denmark, Saturday, May 15 at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Nathaniel Eisler, son of Jessica and Michael Eisler, will be called to the Torah at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco on May 1. Proud family includes Shirley and Ben Eisler, Sallie and Chuck Wood, Staci and Cary Cole, Alexandra and Sam Eisler and many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

Chloe Geist

Daughter of Liane Bacal and Josh Geist, Saturday, May 8 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Sabrina Kaya Goldberg

Daughter of Melissa and Jon Goldberg, Saturday, May 15 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Elijah Isaacson

Son of Rabbi Daniel Isaacson and Liora Brosbe, Saturday, May 1 at Congregation Beth Israel in Berkeley.

Oren Kim

Son of Dafna Zur and Eungsub Kim, Saturday, May 1 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Lucas Kuperman

Son of Tatiana Chapira and Daniel Kuperman, Saturday, May 8 at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Cassidy Mintz

Son of Beth and Jonathan Mintz, Saturday, May 8 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Ari Pearlmutter

Son of Lisa Douglas and Steven Pearlmutter, Saturday, May 8 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Yakira Shayna Pelta had her bat mitzvah at Congregation Chevra Thilim of San Francisco on Oct. 18, 2020. Celebrating with her were parents Sarah and Mordechai Pelta, grandparents Jacob Pelta, MD; Eva Sarkany; step-grandfather Ivan Sarkany; brother Akiva; and sisters Michaela and Raizel along with Rabbi and Rebbetizin Zarchi. Family from Israel and across the USA joined via Zoom.

Adam and Morgan Sicklick

Children of Jennifer and Jeremy Sicklick, Saturday, May 15 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sofia Singer

Daughter of Elise and Elliot Singer, Saturday, May 15 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Kai Smollin

Son of Jean Yuan and Craig Smollin, Saturday, May 15 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Payton Torres

Daughter of Mimi and Tom Torres, Saturday, May 1 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Benjamin Wolmark

Son of Britt Wolven and Steven Wolmark, Saturday, May 8 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Henry Ugar

Son of Julie and Mark Ugar, Saturday, May 1 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.