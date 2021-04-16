Lifecycles for the week of April 26, 2021

Births

Rabbi Yosef and Dena Levin of Chabad of Greater South Bay in Palo Alto announce the birth of their grandson Shalom Ber Klyne, born on April 6, 2021. Parents are Rabbi Mendy and Menucha Klyne of Monsey, New York.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Haley Blackman

Daughter of Seth and Stacey Blackman, Saturday, April 17 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Tobiah Cohen

Son of Syvia Magid and Andrew Cohen, Saturday, May 1 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Nathaniel Eisler

Son of Jessica and Michael Eisler, Saturday, May 1 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

W. Sawyer Phillip Casimir Carnegie Goldman IV

Son of Elaine and Tyler Goldman, Saturday, April 17 at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Oren Kim

Son of Dafna Zur and Eungsub Kim, Saturday, May 1 at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Eli Ross

Child of Renee Rubin Ross and Marty Ross, Saturday, April 17 at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley.

Emma Stern

Daughter of Molly Barrett Stern and Josh Stern, Saturday, April 17 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Payton Torres

Daughter of Mimi and Tom Torres, Saturday, May 1 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Henry Ugar

Son of Julie and Mark Ugar, Saturday, May 1 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sarah Wies

Daughter of Kim and Ed Wies, Saturday, April 24 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Maya Zentner

Daughter of Sarah McGee and John Zentner, Saturday, April 24 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.