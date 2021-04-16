Deaths for the week of April 16, 2021

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Steffi Tick

October 2, 1927–April 8, 2021

Loving wife, mother and grandmother Steffi Tick (née Moser), 93, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2021 from natural causes.

She was born in Duisburg, Germany, on October 2, 1927, and 11 years later fled the Nazis with her family, landing in Sydney, Australia. Growing up, she was active in Habonim, which led to many friendships — some lasting nearly 80 years. She trained as a dietician at the University of Sydney and worked in senior services for many years after moving to San Francisco in 1966.

Steffi was married for 60 years to Stanley Tick, a native of Brooklyn and an English professor at San Francisco State, who passed away in 2017. The two met in Italy in 1953 while each was vacationing with a friend. They hit it off immediately and a long-distance letter-writing relationship ensued. In June of 1957, Stanley stopped in Sydney en route to Myanmar (then Burma), but never made it, as they were married a few months later and stayed in Sydney for nearly a decade.

She is survived by daughters Judy and Katherine; sons-in-law Steve Ganz and Fred Raker; and four grandchildren: Eli and Jake Ganz and Emma and Sam Tick-Raker.

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Steffi’s extremely kind and generous caregivers: Leni, Linda and Maria, as well as the staff of Pathways Hospice and Rhoda Goldman Plaza, where she resided for the past two years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Planned Parenthood Federation of America or Doctors Without Borders.