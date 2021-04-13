Iyar 5781

April 12-May 11, 2021

This is the month we count the Omer, repairing and building up inner soul characteristics. This generates a divine healing light hinted at by another name for this month of Iyar: Ziv, meaning lustrous brightness. Abrupt, life-altering realizations are ahead. Once acknowledged and integrated, they can be conduits of soul-healing.

The sun sextiles Mars/Ma’adim and Jupiter/Tzedek before squaring Pluto April 13-16. As Iyar’s tribal ruler Issachar practiced discerning wisdom around understanding the times, so we must practice deliberate choice in where we aim the supersized surplus of accumulated aggressive, controlling energy. Resist the temptation to blow off steam at whatever moves.

Venus/Noga and Mercury conjunct Uranus/Oron and square Saturn/Shabbatai April 22-25. This is where the collected energies of the Omer work we’ve been doing comes in handy. How hard is it to love one’s neighbor when all the collective trauma is being triggered by forces beyond our control? Full Scorpio/Akrav supermoon April 26 is Pesach Sheni, the holiday of second chances.

Mars squares Wounded Healer Chiron and sextiles Uranus at the Taurus/Shor New Moon May 11. Courageous vulnerability opens doors to radical self-acceptance: open yourself to the true healing light of Iyar.

Aries / Taleh

Communicate big ideas April 17 when Mars/Ma’adim trines Jupiter/Tzedek and sextiles Mercury/Kochav for one gigantic opportunity to pitch your dreams to those who can help make them happen. Mars enters emotional Cancer/Sartan April 23; your actions are filtered through your feelings at the full supermoon in Scorpio/Akrav April 26. Emotional extremes drove tribal leader Yehuda to make extreme decisions he later needed to do teshuva (repentance) to repair. Be careful of dramatic extremes in any direction. Mars squares Chiron and sextiles Uranus/Oron May 11 at the Taurus/Shor new moon. Be courageously vulnerable.

Taurus / Shor

Venus/Noga enters her home sign Taurus April 14 and conjuncts Uranus/Oron April 22. It is an especially fertile time for creativity of every kind, especially to do with the tactile senses. Mercury/Kochav and Venus conjunct April 25 right before the full Scorpio/Akrav supermoon April 26, Pesach Sheni; this is an extraordinary second chance to connect, spiritually and emotionally, to the source of your joy. Venus trines Pluto and squares Jupiter/Tzedek before moving into Gemini/T’omim May 8. Your powerful ability to take this rarified time and turn it into a magical legacy is a gift.

Gemini / T’omim

Tribal leader Zevulon carefully ensured no treasures were left behind in all his many journeys. So must you April 17-18 when Mercury/Kochav sextiles Jupiter/Tzedek and Mars/Ma’adim, squares Pluto and conjuncts the Sun. This celestial configuration empowers deep memory dives to review and internalize life lessons. You can’t go forward until you’ve integrated the past. Mercury enters Taurus/Shor April 19, conjuncting Uranus/Oron April 24. Extreme originality and charismatic charm make powerful potions! Use your power for good May 2 at Mercury’s trine to Pluto, before he enters his home sign of Gemini/T’omim May 3.

Cancer / Sartan

Full supermoon in Scorpio/Akrav April 26 deeply stirs your need to bond and to feel beloved. Last quarter moon in Aquarius/D’li May 3 with Mercury/Kochav square Jupiter/Tzedek and Sun square Saturn/Shabbatai triggers a new realization of the place you’ve made for yourself in this world. Like tribal leader Reuven you bear the weight of family history. Heal ancestral wounds at the new moon in Taurus/Shor May 11 with Mars/Ma’adim square Wounded Healer Chiron and sextile Uranus/Oron. Forgiveness heals both the giver and the receiver. Open your hands and heart.

Leo / Aryeh

Enlarged energy opens new horizons when Sun sextiles Mars/Ma’adim and Jupiter/Tzedek April 13-15, before squaring Pluto April 16. As tribal leader Shimon proved with the conquest of Shechem, sometimes you have to blast through a wall to get to where you’re going. Make sure you’re using all that energy for the right reasons. Sun conjunct Mercury/Kochav April 18 for fiery conversation. The sun-Uranus/Oron conjunction April 30 ignites inspired originality, theatrically displayed. Sun square Saturn/Shabbatai May 3 at last quarter moon in Aquarius/D’li. Share the spotlight with someone you love.

Virgo / Betulah

The sun and Mercury/Kochav in Taurus/Shor from April 19 brings your multifaceted skill set into focus, but you’re not just a cookie-cutter product. Your individuality stands out April 24-25 at Mercury’s square to Saturn/Shabbatai, and conjunction to Uranus/Oron and Venus/Noga. You inspire trust around your core competencies; like tribal leader Gad, guard your intellectual property and ensure you receive credit where credit is due. Mercury trines Pluto before entering Gemini/T’omim and squares Jupiter/Tzedek May 3. Negotiate for your own best interests as a righteous use of power.

Libra / Moznayim

Venus/Noga enters her home in Taurus/Shor April 14. You are all about the shared values, valuables, resources, and intimacies portioned between you and your primary other. Venus conjuncts Uranus/Oron April 22; if you feel unbalanced in your relationship, you may act abruptly. Venus square Saturn/Shabbatai April 25; you want everything to be fair, but that doesn’t mean everything is equal. Tribal leader Ephraim prematurely calculated the Exodus from Egypt. Powerfully hypnotic limerent attraction comes when Venus trines Pluto May 6, but don’t count your relationship chickens before they’re hatched — or conceived.

Scorpio / Akrav

Mars/Ma’adim trine Jupiter/Tzedek April 17 enlarges your libidinous energy; Mars enters Cancer/Sartan April 23 making you extra sensitive to what others want and how you might provide that. Full supermoon in Scorpio April 26, Pesach Sheni, lets you turn back time and fix what might have gone wrong in the past. Pluto stations retrograde April 27; focus on what you can do today to repair your unfinished yesterdays.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Mars/Ma’adim in Gemini/T’omim trines Jupiter/Tzedek in Aquarius/D’li April 17, energizing your need for freedom. Though you’re restless and ready to roam, pick your destinations and your traveling companions wisely. Mercury/Kochav squares Jupiter with Sun square Saturn/Shabbatai at the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius May 3, creating a potential mashup of competing value systems and practical priorities. You’ve got choices to make, determining the trajectory of your immediate future. Venus/Noga squares Jupiter May 8, prioritizing whatever truly sparks your joy. You’re one of few who can align personal pleasures with professional ambitions.

Capricorn / Gidi

Venus/Noga and Mercury/Kochav square Saturn/Shabbatai April 25, enhancing the creativity behind your current initiative. You needn’t choose between aesthetics and performance; you’ve found a way to embody both form and function in your creative self-expression. The full Scorpio/Akrav supermoon April 26 brings community support to your endeavors; you’re surprised to find how many are rooting for your success. The sun’s square to Saturn May 3 at the last quarter moon in Aquarius/D’li is your cue to pause and assess your resources. As tribal leader Dan guarded Israel’s borders, guard your own assets.

Aquarius / D’li

You’re famously unique, and your individuality is on public display when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Uranus/Oron in Taurus/Shor April 24. You’ve never felt less like conforming to the world’s expectations. Sun conjunct Uranus April 30 brings ultimatums you can’t dial back. Be ready to walk if you don’t get your way. Mars/Ma’adim squares Uranus at the new moon in Taurus May 11 sparking abrupt actions, sudden separations and unforeseen changes in direction prompted by feeling under-appreciated. To keep you, they’ll have to admit you’re one-of-a-kind and treat you as such!

Pisces / Dagim

You’re not swimming in circles but in spirals, gaining torque at every go-round and accelerating towards your goals. Like Tribal ruler Naftali, you’re running to retrieve something of great value: respect for your work and proportionally upgraded status. Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear, including your intended destination! Mercury/Kochav sextiles Neptune/Rahav April 29, adding compelling charisma to your spin. Venus/Noga sextiles Neptune May 2, sweetening the sting when you blow past your competition. You don’t intend to burn bridges, but they might catch fire anyway on your way to success.