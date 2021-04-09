Deaths for the week of April 9, 2021

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Kurt Remy

Jan. 13, 1949–March 29, 2021

Kurt Remy passed away on Maui in Hawaii, one of his favorite places to live, on March 29 at the age of 72. His death was sudden and unexpected.

Kurt lived all over the world and reinvented himself several times with new careers throughout his life.

Kurt was born in Aesch (BL) Switzerland and permanently moved to the United States in the 1990s. He met his wife, Terry Rosenstock, in San Francisco 16 years ago, brought together by their common interest in cycling, and they continued to enjoy the outdoors until his untimely death. Kurt and Terry moved full time to Hawaii in 2018 and were about to embark on a new adventure spending summers off-island in Frederick, Maryland, to spend time with Terry’s family and friends from her youth.

Kurt was preceded in death by his father Marc Remy and mother Margrith Remy-Studer. He is survived by his wife, Terry; brother Walter Remy; sister and brother-in-law Elisabeth Kämpfer and Cyrill Kämpfer; sister Silvia Remy; sister and brother-in-law Nelly and Marcel Staeuble; and sisters-in-law Judy Rosenstock and Diane Silas; and brothers-in law Harry Rosenstock and Josh Dell; in addition to several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A green burial was held in Makawao, one of Kurt’s favorite places to hike on the island. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mana’o Radio, manaoradio.com, Maui’s commercial-free, independent radio station staffed by volunteer DJs.