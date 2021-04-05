Hungary? Try this Instant Pot Chicken Paprikash

Try this gluten-free, nondairy recipe for Hungarian chicken paprikash from the recently released “The Instant Pot Kosher Cookbook” by Paula Shoyer. The subtitle is “100 Recipes to Nourish Body and Soul.”

Shoyer, a popular kosher cooking teacher and author, extols the benefits of the electric multicooker in her newest cookbook, giving Instant Pot (a specific brand of instant cookers) directions for each recipe.

The dishes in the book are a combination of Ashkenazi favorites and Sephardic and Mizrachi flavors. The recipes cover breakfast and brunch (orange shakshuka), salads, dips and appetizers (dolmas with beef and mint), soups (mushroom barley), meat main course (Persian lamb and herb stew), vegetarian mains (red lentil dal and rice), side dishes (kasha varnishkes) and desserts (honey cake with coffee and honey glaze).

Shoyer recommends serving her Hungarian chicken paprikash over farfalle (bowtie pasta) the rest of the year. It is also good over potatoes.

Consult manufacturers’ instructions to convert directions to other brands of multicookers. The recipe below has been adapted for style and to reflect my experience.

Hungarian Chicken Paprikash

Serves 8 to 10

From “The Instant Pot Kosher Cookbook” by Paula Shoyer

Cashew cream

1 cup raw cashews

2 cups water, divided

Chicken

2 Tbs. oil

2 medium chickens, each cut into 8 pieces (see notes)

1 large onion chopped into ½-inch pieces

4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

¼ cup paprika (see notes)

¼ tsp. Aleppo pepper flakes or ground black pepper

⅛ tsp. smoked paprika

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup crushed or chopped canned tomatoes

About 5 hours before cooking chicken, place cashews in bowl and cover with 1 cup of water. Let sit until chicken is cooking.

In a 6-quart or larger Instant Pot, press “sauté” and set time for 30 minutes. When display reads “hot,” add oil to inner pot. Brown chicken in batches about 4 minutes per side until well-browned. Transfer to large pan or platter. Add onions and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring often. Add paprika, Aleppo pepper and smoked paprika. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add stock and scrape browned-on bits from bottom on the pot into liquid. Add tomatoes and stir. Return chicken to pot, placing dark meat at bottom and layering white meat pieces on top of dark. Close and secure the lid. Make sure the steam release handle is in “sealing” position. Press “pressure cook” button and set cooking time for 14 minutes. (See notes.)

While chicken is cooking, drain cashews. Place into food processor work bowl. Add 1 cup water and process until very creamy, about 2 full minutes, scraping down bowl as needed. Set aside.

When cooking time is complete, turn the steam release handle to “venting” position to quickly release pressure (be very careful, as the vented steam and liquid will be very hot). Press “cancel” and remove the lid once all the pressure is released and the lid has unlocked.

Remove the chicken to a serving platter and press “sauté.” Cook sauce for 5 minutes to reduce and thicken, stirring occasionally. Add the cashew cream and cook for 1 minute. Pour over chicken. Can be made 2 days in advance.

Notes: My older Instant Pot required me to press the “manual” button and set it for high pressure before adjusting time for cooking the chicken. Check manufacturer’s manual if your model varies from Shoyer’s instructions.

If desired, replace chickens with 5 to 6 pounds of bone-in chicken parts. Shoyer advises using Hungarian paprika, but any regular (also known as sweet) paprika will work. For a spicier dish, replace some of the paprika with sharp (hot) paprika. I made this a day in advance and refrigerated the chicken and sauce (which continued to thicken) separately.