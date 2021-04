Lifecycles for the week of April 2, 2021

B’nai Mitzvahs

Haley Blackman

Daughter of Stacey and Seth Blackman, Saturday, April 17 at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Dalia Lily Gardner

Daughter of Jocelyn and Jason Gardner, Saturday, April 10 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Kaleb Isserman

Son of Judith and Chad Isserman, Saturday, April 10 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Logan Kheylik

Son of Melody Barbosa- Kheylik and John Kheylik, Saturday, April 10 at Temple Beth Torah in Fremont.

Ben Lieb

Son of Tracy Silver Lieb and Jeremy Lieb, Saturday, April 3 at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Tyler Albert Shub

Son of Marat and Danielle Shub, Saturday, April 10 at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo. Proud grandparents are Ron and Stacy Kahn and Leo and Bronya Shub.

Emma Stern

Daughter of Molly Barrett Stern and Josh Stern, Saturday, April 17 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.