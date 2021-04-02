Deaths for the week of April 2, 2021

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Kenneth Hugh Madfes

March 24, 1946–March 8, 2021

Kenneth Hugh Madfes, born in San Francisco on March 24, 1946, died on March 8, 2021, in Hercules, CA. Ken was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran with a Purple Heart for wounds received while serving as a medic with the Marines during a recovery mission. He earned his undergraduate degree from Golden Gate University and his Master of Hospital Administration from UC Berkeley. He was the administrator of several different hospitals during his career. He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 37 years, his sons Aaron and Justin, his brothers David and Ian and his sister Susan Raike. His warm personality and fabulous sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Ken was an active supporter of his local theater company. Send donations in his memory to Pinole Community Players, P.O. Box 182, Pinole, CA 94564.

Adele Axelrod Reich

May 20, 1922–March 27, 2021

Adele Axelrod Reich, adored wife, mother, Nana and Super Nana, passed away at the age of 98.

Adele was born in 1922 in Canton, Ohio, to Joseph Axelrod and Ethel Botwinik. She graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in journalism. In New York she met Stanley Reich, the love of her life. They married in 1944 when he finished medical school. In 1954 they moved from the East Coast to San Francisco, where they raised Linda, James and Judi. Adele fell in love with The City and her new community, but never lost touch with her New York posse. In addition to raising her family, Adele volunteered at hospitals where Stanley was a radiologist, including serving as president of the auxiliary at Mount Zion Hospital in San Francisco.

Adele’s beauty, style, grace and generosity shined through in all she did. Her stunning home was always open and welcoming to family, friends and strangers. Her love of travel and adventure took Stanley and Adele to India, Africa, China, Egypt, Israel, Nepal, Colombia, Peru and more … literally around the world. To celebrate family milestones, Adele planned and took the entire family to exciting destinations. She rarely missed a holiday or meaningful event, big or small, traveling to be present at family gatherings all over the country up until a few months before her death.

Adele was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, and her sister, Vivienne. She is survived by Linda Reich (Jack Duncan), Judi Reich Goodfriend (Stanley) and James Reich; grandchildren Lauren Stangel (Greg), Julia Heiser, Scott Goodfriend, Jack Goodfriend (Andrea); and great-grandchildren Jack, Eli and Scarlett Stangel, and Mia Goodfriend.

Due to Covid restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jewish Family and Children’s Services.